Ghana Inaugurates New Health Boards to Strengthen Healthcare System

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has sworn in new governing boards for the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Ho Teaching Hospital, signaling a fresh commitment to improving healthcare delivery nationwide.

Speaking at the Accra ceremony, Akandoh described the appointments as pivotal to implementing critical health reforms. “The GHS forms the backbone of our healthcare system—from community clinics to regional hospitals,” he said. The Minister specifically tasked the Ho Teaching Hospital board with balancing clinical care and medical education while addressing sector-wide challenges like funding gaps and staff shortages.

GHS Board Chair Prof. Fred Newton Binka pledged to prioritize service quality, while Ho Teaching Hospital Board Chair Dr. Delanyo Yao Tsidi Dovlo committed to collaborative governance. Both leaders emphasized accountability in achieving universal health coverage goals.

The inauguration follows recent government efforts to expand health infrastructure, including ongoing upgrades to primary care facilities. With these appointments, officials aim to accelerate progress toward Ghana’s Sustainable Development Goal targets for healthcare access.