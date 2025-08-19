Ghana Inaugurates New Energy Commission Board Amid Green Transition Push

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has sworn in a reconstituted Energy Commission board, tasking it with steering critical reforms in Ghana’s power sector.

During the ceremony in Accra, Jinapor stressed the commission’s advisory role in advancing Ghana’s green transition and energy security.

“Ghana stands at a pivotal stage,” Jinapor stated. He outlined urgent priorities: boosting private investment in electricity distribution, accelerating gas adoption as a transition fuel, implementing liquid fuel-to-gas swaps, and standardizing power purchase agreements (PPAs). The minister emphasized the board’s responsibility to tackle current challenges while leveraging opportunities to build resilient infrastructure.

Jinapor urged the six-member board to embrace bold, innovative leadership and uphold transparency. “Provide strategic direction and good governance—this is non-negotiable,” he added.

Board Chairman Prof. John Gartchie Gatsi pledged alignment with government priorities, noting the commission’s mandate to balance energy affordability with sustainability. The board includes energy experts like Ing. Mrs. Eunice A. Biritwum (Acting Executive Secretary), Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah, and Naser Mahama Toure.

Their inauguration comes as Ghana prioritizes gas expansion to curb emissions and stabilize power costs. Recent volatility in global fuel prices has heightened pressure to fast-track domestic energy solutions.