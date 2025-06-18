Ghana Inaugurates New Board to Drive Aluminium Industrialization

The government has sworn in an 11-member governing board for the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), marking a significant step in the country’s industrialization agenda.

Chaired by Kweku Sarfo-Buabeng, the board brings together experts from academia, industry and public service to oversee the strategic development of Ghana’s bauxite and aluminium resources.

Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah charged the board to prioritize value addition and sustainable practices during the Accra ceremony. “We must move beyond raw bauxite exports to establish domestic refining and manufacturing capabilities,” he stated.

The initiative comes as GIADEC prepares legislation to regulate Ghana’s downstream aluminium sector, addressing cable theft and environmental concerns through mandatory certification and traceability systems.

Industry analysts view this as crucial for positioning Ghana in the global aluminium market while supporting green industrialization.