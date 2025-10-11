Ghana Inaugurates First Female NCA Board Chair

Ghana’s Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has inaugurated a new National Communications Authority board, appointing Mavis Araba Ampaa as the regulator’s first female chairperson.

The swearing-in ceremony at the Ministry in Accra marked a historic moment for the Authority, which has operated for nearly three decades without female leadership at the board level. Ampaa leads a nine-member team drawn from technology, academia, and governance sectors.

Administering the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy, Nartey George urged the new board to act urgently, noting they’re assuming leadership during a critical period for Ghana’s telecommunications landscape. The minister revealed that government is finalizing a new Electronic Communications Act that will reshape the country’s digital framework.

“You are coming in at a crucial moment to help us complete that transition and position Ghana for 5G deployment and readiness for 5G adoption,” he told board members.

His comments come as Ghana continues grappling with delayed 5G rollout. The government has missed multiple deadlines for launching commercial 5G services, including targets set for December 2024, January 2025, May 2025, and most recently June 2025. A ceremonial launch occurred in November 2024, but actual commercial services remain unavailable.

The minister expressed concern about Ghana’s diminished position in Africa’s telecommunications race. He noted that while the country once led the continent in deploying 3G and 4G technologies, it now risks falling behind regional competitors. The new board has been charged with focusing on spectrum efficiency, quality of service, and user experience.

“We’ve tackled data pricing and affordability; the next challenge is quality of experience. Citizens must feel the impact of our policies through faster, more reliable internet,” Nartey George said.

He also reminded board members to maintain clear boundaries between policy oversight and operational management, emphasizing that day-to-day administration remains the responsibility of the Director-General and his deputies.

The inauguration forms part of the Ministry’s broader digital economy agenda, which includes improving connectivity, promoting digital literacy, and expanding broadband access nationwide. Looking ahead, Nartey George revealed plans for major international events in 2026 when the NCA marks its 30th anniversary, including hosting African Telecommunications Union and International Telecommunication Union conferences.

In her acceptance remarks, Ampaa thanked President John Dramani Mahama and the minister for their confidence in the new board. She described the team as representing a blend of experience, technical expertise, and public service commitment.

“We will work closely with the Ministry and management to strengthen regulatory oversight, enhance service delivery, and ensure that Ghana’s communications infrastructure meets global standards,” she said.

Ampaa indicated the board will prioritize spectrum management, consumer protection, and facilitating the industry’s transition toward 5G and emerging technologies. These priorities align with mounting pressure on government to deliver on repeatedly delayed 5G promises.

The new board includes Deputy Minister Mohammed Adam Sukpara, NCA Director-General Edmond Yirenkyi Fianko, Mahama Seth Sayibu, George Sarpong, Augustina Yaa Oye Odame, Dr. Bishop Selasi Agyin Asare, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, and George Atta Boateng.

The composition represents what Nartey George described as a diverse, competent, and forward-looking team. He pledged the Ministry’s continuous support while emphasizing the board’s work directly impacts ordinary Ghanaians through the data they consume and calls they make.

What remains unclear is how quickly the new board can help accelerate Ghana’s stalled 5G deployment. The Next Generation Infrastructure Company, which holds the 5G license, has indicated services might begin by the fourth quarter of 2025, though previous timelines have proven unreliable.

For Ampaa and her team, the challenge will be balancing regulatory oversight with the urgency of restoring Ghana’s telecommunications leadership in a region where other countries have already launched commercial 5G networks. The minister’s call to “hit the ground running” suggests government expects swift progress on long-pending digital infrastructure priorities.