Ghana in Talks With Ukraine to Build Wheat Flour Processing Plant

Ghana is in discussions with Ukraine to establish a wheat flour processing plant on Ghanaian soil, as the government moves to reduce the country’s heavy dependence on wheat imports and build a domestic value addition capacity in the cereals sector.

Officials disclosed the plan after a meeting held on Wednesday, April 8, in Accra between Eric Opoku, Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Denys Bashlyk, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Agrarian Policy and Food.

Officials said the industrial project extends a memorandum of understanding signed between Accra and Kyiv in November 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture through the creation of a hub for processing and distributing Ukrainian agricultural products in Ghana and across West Africa.

As part of the broader partnership, Ukraine will also distribute five million seed packets to vulnerable farmers, and an Agrohub, a joint food processing and distribution centre, was launched in Ghana on April 9, 2026.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the plant’s location, investment cost or production capacity. However, the project, if implemented, will strengthen Ghana’s wheat processing capabilities.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of sharply rising wheat consumption. Data indicates that imports have jumped by nearly 57 percent within four years, reaching approximately 1.09 million tonnes in 2025, driven by increasing demand for processed foods such as bread and noodles. This growing reliance has heightened Ghana’s vulnerability to external shocks, particularly following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which disrupted global grain supply chains and triggered price volatility.

Ghana produces no wheat domestically, making the country entirely dependent on imports to meet demand. Per capita consumption stands at 24 kilograms annually, with bread dominating household wheat use, particularly among urban lower-income families.

Beyond the proposed processing plant, the two countries are also exploring seed distribution support for Ghanaian farmers and investment in storage and broader value chain infrastructure. Minister Opoku said the partnership aligns with the government’s Feed Ghana Programme, which aims to boost domestic agricultural production and cut the country’s food import bill.

Policy analysts say the move reflects a broader continental trend, as African economies increasingly prioritise local processing and value addition, while traditional exporters such as Ukraine recalibrate their strategies towards emerging markets.