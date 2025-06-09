Ghana Imposes Fuel Levy to Secure US$1.2 Billion for Power Generation

Ghana has implemented a new levy of GH₵1 per litre on refined petroleum products to fund the purchase of fuel for electricity generation.

The measure, effective immediately, aims to address a critical funding gap where electricity tariffs do not cover the full cost of liquid fuels used in power plants. Finance Ministry officials confirmed the levy is projected to raise approximately GH₵5.7 billion annually.

The levy originates from the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153). It applies to all consumers purchasing refined fuels like petrol or diesel. Government projections indicate a requirement of about US$1.2 billion (GH₵12.6 billion) for fuel procurement in 2025. Should the levy collections fall short, government funding will cover the remaining cost.

Applying the charge directly to fuel purchases, rather than electricity bills, prevents an immediate tariff increase exceeding fifty percent, according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). The Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will monitor the dedicated levy account to ensure funds are exclusively used for procuring power plant fuel. While the levy lacks a fixed termination date, government policy outlines a planned transition toward more affordable renewable energy sources in the medium to long term.

This direct fuel tax represents a targeted fiscal intervention to stabilise Ghana’s electricity supply amidst urgent financial pressures within the energy sector, positioning the levy as an interim solution while pursuing sustainable energy alternatives.