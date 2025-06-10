Ghana Implements Reforms to Strengthen Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced a series of policy measures designed to address longstanding challenges at Ghana’s overseas missions.

The reforms come in response to persistent complaints about service delivery and aim to restore confidence in the country’s diplomatic operations.

In a social media statement, Ablakwa outlined six key interventions targeting corruption prevention, conflict of interest elimination, and protection of applicants from exploitation. “We are committed to redeeming Ghana’s image abroad through efficient service delivery with integrity,” the minister stated, emphasizing the Mahama administration’s focus on accountable governance. The measures include enhanced transparency protocols and stricter performance standards for mission staff.

The announcement follows recent controversies involving Ghanaian embassies, including allegations of visa irregularities and misconduct by diplomatic personnel. Ablakwa’s reference to a “reset agenda” suggests a comprehensive overhaul of foreign service operations, though specific implementation timelines were not provided.

Ghana’s diplomatic service reforms mirror similar initiatives across Africa, where nations are working to modernize foreign operations amid growing global mobility demands. The success of these measures will likely depend on consistent enforcement and adequate resourcing of overseas missions.

Read His Post Below

All your justified grievances about the lack of responsiveness and discourteous conduct at some of Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad have been duly noted.

I should also indicate that I read with considerable outrage Prof. Kojo Dei’s article on his rather displeasing experience at two of our missions in the past. Such condemnable conduct won’t be allowed on my watch.

Whereas a good number of our missions pursue excellence, consular empathy and high professionalism, a few missions have clearly not impressed with their many years of poor service.

As Foreign Minister — even though this worrying state of affairs predates my tenure, I take full responsibilty, and hereby assure that decisive measures are being taken to remedy the situation, consistent with President Mahama’s RESET Agenda.

I have therefore instituted the following new policy interventions to address your legitimate concerns:

1) A new code on how all those who engage with our missions should be treated has been developed;

2) Directives on the reconfiguration of phone systems to allow for the accommodation of multiple simultaneous calls have been issued;

3) All official phone calls to our embassies, high commissions and consulates will now be recorded for periodic review by management to assess levels of professionalism and consular empathy;

4) Mechanisms have been put in place with service providers to conduct regular verification to ascertain if calls from the general public are being responded to by embassy officials;

5) Strict protocols of responsiveness and accessibility are being made part of our novel KPIs for soon to be appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

6) Officials whose conduct fall short of the prescribed standards of responsiveness and acceptable consular relations will face appropriate sanctions.

On Washington DC — I am glad to report that we have surgically uprooted the canker of corruption. Far-reaching reforms are underway to overhaul service delivery. Since the re-opening, a total of 2,943 visas have been issued. I have been there to directly supervise operations and ensure the backlog of visa applications are cleared. Subsequently, I have instructed the new team of diplomats to quickly implement the public responsiveness policies I have enumerated above.

I urge the public to have confidence in our reset agenda aimed at combating corruption, eliminating conflict of interest, protecting applicants from criminal exploitation, redeeming Ghana’s image abroad and serving you better with efficiency and integrity.

The Mahama administration is deeply committed to a new reset era of accountable public service with uncompromisingly high standards of professionalism, transparency and patriotism.

For God and Country.