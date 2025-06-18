Ghana Implements New Permit System for Palm Oil Imports

The Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) will require all palm oil importers to register and obtain permits starting July 14, 2025, under a new regulatory framework aimed at stabilizing Ghana’s domestic market.

The rules cover Crude Palm Oil, Crude Palm Olein, and refined Palm Olein imports.

In an official statement, the TCDA said the measure addresses market disruptions caused by unchecked imports, which have undercut local farmers and processors while allowing substandard products to circulate. “This strengthens oversight of Ghana’s oil palm sector,” the Authority noted, citing goals to enforce quality standards, safeguard local producers, and improve import data tracking.

The policy, enacted under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act (2019), mandates compliance for all importers, processors, and traders. Registrations must be completed at the TCDA’s East Legon-Ajiriganor office in Accra. Non-compliance will trigger legal penalties, with the Authority pledging to publish a list of licensed operators for transparency.

Ghana joins regional peers like Côte d’Ivoire in tightening palm oil trade regulations amid rising demand for sustainable sourcing. The move follows broader efforts to boost domestic production, including a 2022 national oil palm strategy targeting self-sufficiency by 2030.