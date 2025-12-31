Ghana Immigration to Deport Liberian Who Traveled to Join Ebo Noah’s Ark

Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service have revealed that processes are underway to deport a Liberian national who travelled to Ghana to join self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah’s ark. Mr. Paul Telly Jalloh was brought to the Elmina District Police Headquarters after he travelled from Liberia seeking the purported vessel.

According to police, Jalloh reported that he had travelled to Elmina after reading social media posts attributed to Ebo Noah, who allegedly claimed that a worldwide flood would occur on December 25 and that safety could only be found by joining an ark in Elmina or Takoradi.

The police received Jalloh on December 25, 2025, at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a radio presenter with Benya FM, identified as Sofo Blessing, brought him to the Elmina District Police Headquarters.

During interrogation, Jalloh told police he first encountered the prophecy through social media and international news platforms, including Cable News Network (CNN) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), as early as June 8, 2025. He said he initially travelled to Takoradi, then moved through Accra and Cape Coast before finally arriving at Elmina Beach in search of the purported ark. He later learned that no such ark existed.

Local residents familiar with Ebo Noah told police that he is a native of Elmina but disputed claims that he is a prophet or that he owns any form of ark.

The Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Immigration Department was notified about the incident. Immigration officials have since profiled Jalloh and begun arrangements to repatriate him to Liberia to reunite with his family. He remains in police custody pending completion of the repatriation process.

The 30 year old man identifying as Ebo Noah or Ebo Jesus attracted global attention after predicting a catastrophic three year flood starting December 25, 2025. However, in a further twist that fueled public backlash, the self-styled prophet made a surprise appearance at rapper Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert on December 25, 2025, the very day the flood was supposed to begin.

Police say investigations into the alleged prophecy and the whereabouts of Ebo Noah are ongoing and are led by Chief Inspector Jonas Solee. Reports indicated that the Elmina District Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Bansah, had previously tasked some of his personnel on December 18, 2025, to search for and arrest the self-proclaimed prophet for interrogation. However, the police officers’ mission failed after he eluded capture, with his actual whereabouts undetermined.

The incident highlights the real world consequences of viral prophecies and social media content that can influence behavior across international borders. For Jalloh, the decision to travel internationally without verifying the legitimacy of claims or ensuring he had resources for return reflects the power of social media to shape decisions based on unverified information.

The case raises questions about platforms’ responsibilities regarding content that could cause harm, as well as challenges for immigration authorities managing individuals who enter countries based on false pretenses.