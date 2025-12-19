The International Monetary Fund Executive Board completed Ghana’s fifth review under the Extended Credit Facility on December 17, 2025, describing performance as broadly satisfactory and unlocking 385 million dollars in disbursements. The progression through five reviews tells a layered story of an economy that steadied itself, stumbled at points during election year spending pressures, and found balance again under President John Mahama’s Reset Agenda.

Ghana’s three year 3 billion dollar Extended Credit Facility commenced in May 2023 after the economy faced near collapse between 2021 and 2022 when all domestic interventions to salvage the situation failed. The programme required various reviews to ascertain whether the country was complying with conditions and frameworks approved by the Fund. Every review put managers of the economy and citizens in a state of anxiety about the verdict from Washington.

The first review in January 2024 started on a high note with the IMF describing Ghana’s performance as strong. In IMF language, this represents high praise meaning Ghana met all key targets, reforms were working, inflation was easing, growth was holding up and public finances were improving. For a country emerging from debt distress and high inflation, this was a strong vote of confidence that painful adjustments were paying off under the previous New Patriotic Party administration.

By the second review in mid 2024, the tone softened slightly but remained positive with the IMF describing performance as generally strong. This signaled continuity rather than decline with Ghana still largely on track though cracks were beginning to show. Progress continued but the pace of reforms and pressures of implementation were becoming more visible as the presidential election year intensified.

The third review at the end of 2024 marked a subtle but important shift with the IMF describing Ghana’s performance as generally satisfactory. This phrase mattered since it signalled that programme targets were broadly met but momentum was slowing. Some reforms faced delays and economic gains were becoming harder to sustain as election year spending tested fiscal discipline.

After the third review came the most difficult phase when during the fourth review in mid 2025 the IMF avoided neat labels altogether. Instead it described the economy as deteriorating toward the end of 2024, citing fiscal slippages and rising pressures. This was the period when election year spending tested discipline even though the economy recorded earlier gains including higher than expected growth.

By the fifth review in December 2025, the tone steadied again with the IMF describing Ghana’s performance as broadly satisfactory. According to Deputy Managing Director Bo Li, the authorities showed strong programme ownership by decisively implementing ambitious corrective actions after the 2024 policy slippages. This meant the country had regained balance with growth improved, inflation better controlled and fiscal discipline strengthened even though some reforms remained unfinished.

Growth through September 2025 exceeded expectations driven by strong services and agriculture sectors. Inflation fell within the Bank of Ghana’s target range while the external sector strengthened on robust gold and cocoa exports. Reserves accumulation surpassed Extended Credit Facility targets as the cedi appreciated and Ghana’s debt trajectory improved significantly. All quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for the fifth review were met.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson described the IMF Executive Board decision as another major milestone in Ghana’s economic recovery journey representing a clear vote of confidence in government’s reform agenda and overall economic management. He stated that the approval confirms Ghana is firmly resetting for growth, jobs and economic transformation. The disbursement brings total IMF financial support to approximately 2.8 billion dollars since the programme’s approval in May 2023.

The Ghanaian authorities have continued making significant headways on public debt restructuring by signing bilateral debt relief agreements with many members of Ghana’s Official Creditor Committee and finalizing several Agreements in Principle with other external commercial creditors. The authorities have also intensified engagement with remaining external commercial creditors on restructuring consistent with programme parameters and comparability of treatment. Ghana is on track to achieve a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP by year end.

With inflation pressures subsiding and the recent appreciation of the cedi, the Bank of Ghana has appropriately begun a cautious monetary easing cycle cutting the policy rate by cumulative 650 basis points to 21.5 percent. Any further easing should remain gradual and data dependent according to the IMF. In collaboration with Fund staff, the Bank of Ghana developed and implemented a new structured foreign exchange operations framework to intermediate foreign exchange flows and smooth excessive market volatility while accumulating international reserves.

The authorities have taken decisive steps to safeguard financial stability including implementing the strategy to restructure and reform state owned banks, closing gaps in the crisis management and resolution framework, and pursuing a multi pronged approach to reduce non performing loans. Important progress has been made to strengthen Ghana’s governance and public sector efficiency in line with the recently published Governance Diagnostic Assessment report.

The 2026 budget submitted to Parliament aligns with fiscal programme objectives and the new fiscal responsibility framework while accommodating developmental and security needs. This will be driven by revenue mobilization and expenditure rationalization with safeguards for vulnerable groups. Sustaining fiscal discipline requires stronger revenue administration, improved public financial management and better oversight of State Owned Enterprises which pose significant fiscal risks.

IC Research noted that the IMF adopted a notably more optimistic tone in the fifth review compared to the gradually softer language used during the first four reviews. The economic research firm inferred a more positive and tangibly confident assessment of the latest performance and near term economic prospects. This indicates the Fund’s confidence in the durability of Ghana’s disinflation trend and support for the Central Bank’s cautious pivot towards policy rate cuts.

Looking ahead, the IMF expressed expectation for positive momentum to continue into 2026. This outlook contrasts sharply with assessments during the first four reviews which progressively softened from strong in the first review to generally strong in the second, generally satisfactory in the third, and culminating in marked deterioration in the fourth review when most indicators deviated from targets due to election related fiscal pressures.

The five reviews are like a progress report of a patient in recovery showing Ghana started strong, maintained momentum, slowed under pressure, faced setbacks and then stabilized again. None of the descriptions suggests collapse and equally none claim victory. These words translate into real life signals that Ghanaians are experiencing now with strong and generally strong meaning stability returning while generally satisfactory and broadly satisfactory mean the economy is holding together but still fragile.

President Mahama’s Reset Agenda outlined at the 2025 Ghana CEOs Summit rests on eight key pillars designed to stabilize and transform Ghana’s economy. A core component involves completing the IMF programme with discipline, continuing strict controls on government expenditure and borrowing while working to achieve all targets under the Extended Credit Facility. The December 2024 general elections gave President Mahama and his National Democratic Congress a comfortable victory and parliamentary majority.

The successful review positions Ghana to potentially exit the IMF programme as scheduled in 2026, a goal President Mahama has emphasized repeatedly. However, officials acknowledge that sustained discipline and continued reform implementation remain essential for maintaining macroeconomic gains beyond the programme period. Beyond fiscal stabilization, the Reset Agenda encompasses broader governance reforms, anti corruption measures and initiatives to promote inclusive growth.

Market analysts stated that securing board approval would significantly boost donor and investor confidence especially as the cedi continues to stabilize. The IMF staff report released following the board decision provides details on Ghana’s performance under the programme and concerns the Fund may have about forward looking commitments. One critical requirement including the Audit Report on Arrears was completed and finalized in November 2025.

The staff report considered by the IMF Board underwent extensive scrutiny across various IMF departments over the past few months. Sources close to the IMF in Washington stated that once a staff report is formally scheduled for board consideration it is usually challenging to reject as it would have met all required preconditions. The more upbeat tone of the fifth review facilitated relatively smooth and favorable consideration by the IMF Executive Board enabling the disbursement to support budget operations and balance of payments.

Ruben Atoyan who led the IMF mission to Accra stated that macroeconomic stabilization in Ghana is taking root supported by stronger growth, easing inflation and improved external balances. Growth in the first half of 2025 was stronger than anticipated driven by robust services activity and agricultural output. International reserves accumulation continues to exceed programme targets while the cedi appreciated markedly in the first half of the year according to the mission chief.

A solid current account surplus will continue to aid reserves accumulation though external risks remain significant largely on account of lingering uncertainty of commodity prices for Ghana’s key exports including gold and cocoa. Inflation is forecasted to remain within the Bank of Ghana’s target band of eight plus or minus two percent, allowing for gradual monetary policy normalization. Prudent monetary policy is expected to help re anchor inflation expectations.

The authorities made notable strides in addressing longstanding challenges in the energy sector by renegotiating legacy arrears and power purchasing agreements with most independent power producers. Tariff adjustments are now conducted quarterly helping better reflect costs while payments through the Cash Waterfall Mechanism have increased significantly. On the fiscal front, the primary balance for the first eight months of 2025 posted a surplus of 1.1 percent of GDP on track to achieve the 1.5 percent target by year end.

Ghana’s debt trajectory improved markedly on an upgraded macroeconomic outlook and continued fiscal discipline representing a significant step toward long term debt viability. The government has made progress in strengthening its fiscal position and looking ahead staying the course of fiscal policy adjustment and creating room to enhance social programs is paramount to put public finances on a sustainable path and reduce financing needs while cushioning vulnerable populations.

The Bank of Ghana has successfully brought inflation within its target range and rebuilt international reserve buffers while cautiously easing the monetary policy stance. Looking ahead, strengthening central bank independence, discontinuing quasi fiscal activities and deepening foreign exchange markets while reducing the Bank of Ghana’s footprint remain priorities. The authorities have made progress in bolstering financial stability by continuing to implement banks’ recapitalization plans and initiating recapitalization of key state owned banks.

The publication of the IMF Governance Diagnostic Assessment is most welcome but more is needed to strengthen anti corruption frameworks and bolster governance and public trust including by fully aligning Ghana’s asset declaration to best practices. The next review under the Extended Credit Facility is expected to take place in the first half of 2026 assessing Ghana’s continued progress toward macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth.

The successful completion of the fifth review reinforces international confidence in Ghana’s economic management and reform trajectory positioning the country favorably for continued economic recovery and potential graduation from the programme. The 385 million dollar disbursement will hit the Bank of Ghana account before the end of 2025 bolstering forex reserves ahead of the January 2026 Eurobond debt service estimated at 689 million dollars.

The journey through five IMF reviews demonstrates Ghana’s resilience and capacity for course correction when policy discipline wavers. The progression from strong performance through deterioration and back to broadly satisfactory shows that economic management requires constant vigilance and political will to maintain gains. The test of endurance policy discipline and political restraint continues as Ghana approaches potential programme exit in 2026.