Ghana HR Regulator Partners Global Association for Professional Development

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM) has formalized a three year partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to provide Ghanaian professionals with access to international certification programs and research resources.

The agreement announced October 22 forms part of a broader initiative extending to Tanzania and Zimbabwe, positioning CIHRM among three African associations receiving expanded SHRM membership benefits. The Memorandum of Understanding enables members to access training materials, certification courses, and professional development tools from SHRM’s network spanning nearly 340,000 practitioners across 180 countries.

Dr. Francis Eduku, Chief Executive Officer of CIHRM, described the collaboration as instrumental for workforce empowerment. “This partnership is a significant milestone for the HR community in Ghana,” Eduku stated, adding that the alliance equips members with essential tools to drive progress.

CIHRM, established under Act 1020 of 2020, holds legal authority to regulate human resource management practice and maintain professional standards in Ghana. The institute operates certification programs across weekday, weekend, and virtual formats for practitioners seeking chartered status.

The partnership builds on SHRM’s two year engagement through the Global Conference on Human Resources in Africa (GCHRA) held annually in Accra, which convenes professionals, business executives, and technology specialists to examine workforce trends. The 2024 conference at Labadi Beach Hotel attracted between 400 and 600 participants exploring artificial intelligence applications in human resource management.

Emily Dickens, SHRM Chief of Staff and Head of Government Affairs, emphasized Africa’s emerging role in global labor markets. “Africa is rapidly emerging as the next global economic frontier, driven by its dynamic workforce,” Dickens observed, noting the continent’s population projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050 with 60 percent under age 25.

The agreement provides discounted access to SHRM certification courses, which carry international recognition for practitioners managing recruitment, talent development, and organizational strategy. Members receive research publications covering workplace innovation, labor market analysis, and policy recommendations affecting human capital management.

CIHRM President Florence Hutchful recently led the institute’s 11 member council following June 2025 inauguration by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu. Iddrisu challenged the council to address productivity, punctuality, and workforce optimization in Ghana’s civil and public services.

In May 2025, CIHRM partnered with the University of Ghana to establish the country’s first Professorial Chair in Human Resource Management, aimed at bridging gaps between academic theory and workplace practice. The initiative addresses talent shortages despite vacancy availability, contributing to unemployment challenges.

Dr. Eduku brings over 20 years experience from multinational mining operations, having earned recognition as one of Africa’s top 50 HR leaders in 2018 and Ghana’s best HR professional in 2019. He assumed the CEO position in 2024, succeeding Dr. Ebenezer Agbettor.

The SHRM partnership addresses growing demand for internationally credentialed practitioners as Ghanaian organizations increasingly compete for talent in regional and global markets. Companies operating across West Africa typically require human resource managers conversant with multinational labor standards, compensation benchmarking, and cross cultural team management.

Speaking at the 2024 GCHRA conference, Eduku urged practitioners to enhance worker skills for artificial intelligence integration, warning that professionals failing to adapt face displacement risks. He stressed that AI will fundamentally reshape recruitment, performance evaluation, and employee engagement systems.

SHRM operates as a member driven organization advancing workplace standards through research, advocacy, and professional education. The association reports touching lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally through member activities.

Ghana’s human resource sector has expanded alongside economic diversification, particularly in banking, telecommunications, mining, and technology industries requiring sophisticated talent management systems. The 2020 legislative establishment of CIHRM reflected government recognition of professional regulation’s importance for workforce development.

The institute scheduled its 2025 annual conference for June 18 through 19 at Alisa Hotel in Accra, featuring discussions on productivity enhancement and workforce transformation. These gatherings typically attract corporate executives, government officials, and academic researchers examining employment policy and organizational effectiveness.

Regional associations pursuing SHRM partnerships face implementation challenges including membership affordability for practitioners in economies with lower purchasing power compared to North American and European markets. Success depends partly on adapting certification content to African workplace contexts while maintaining international standards recognition.

The partnership positions CIHRM to offer combined local regulatory authority with global best practice access, potentially strengthening Ghana’s position as a West African human resource management hub. Whether this translates to measurable improvements in organizational performance and worker outcomes will require sustained evaluation as the collaboration progresses.