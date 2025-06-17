Ghana Hosts World Refugee Economic Summit to Advance Youth Inclusion

Accra became the focal point for refugee economic empowerment as stakeholders gathered for the World Refugee Economic Summit 2025 at The Avi Airport Hotel on June 12.

The event, marking World Refugee Day under the theme “Leveraging Community as a Superpower,” brought together government agencies, NGOs, private sector leaders, and refugee youth to address systemic barriers to economic inclusion.

Key announcements emerged from the summit, including the Ghana Refugee Board’s plan to issue national identification cards to eligible refugees—a policy shift expected to facilitate access to formal employment and financial services. “This aligns with our mandate to regularize the status of displaced persons,” stated GRB CEO Tetteh Padi, referencing provisions in the National Identification Authority law.

The summit highlighted Ghana’s growing refugee population, now estimated at 15,000, against the backdrop of 43.3 million forcibly displaced people globally. Mercy Kusiwaa Frimpong of the Amahoro Coalition reported significant private sector engagement, with over 33,000 job pledges secured for refugees across Africa. Refugee youth like Cameroonian Trust Ngulefac Tamonkla provided firsthand accounts of bureaucratic hurdles in securing work permits, underscoring the need for policy reforms.

Mastercard Foundation’s Rica Ragan emphasized skills development as critical to sustainable solutions: “When we equip refugee youth with entrepreneurial tools, we’re investing in long-term stability.” The discussions reinforced a paradigm shift from humanitarian aid to development-focused integration, with participants calling for accelerated implementation of inclusive policies.

Organized by a coalition including UNHCR, WUSC, and the Christian Council of Ghana, the summit positioned refugee empowerment as integral to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. As Ghana continues to host displaced populations, the event marked a strategic step toward transforming refugees from aid recipients to economic contributors.