Ghana Hosts TWAS Push to Reverse African Brain Drain

Early career African scientists gather in Accra from 16 to 18 June for a skill building workshop run by The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), built to help researchers thrive at home.

The event belongs to the Seed Grant for New African Principal Investigators (SG-NAPI) programme, which Germany’s Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space funds in full. The programme targets a specific gap: African researchers who earn doctorates abroad, then return to institutions where money and equipment run thin.

TWAS Executive Director Prof. Marcelo Knobel told NewsGhana the training covers scientific writing, responsible use of artificial intelligence in research, science communication, mentoring and transdisciplinary work for sustainable development. He said the gathering also exists to spark new partnerships and a more connected scientific community across the continent.

The stakes reach beyond the seminar room. Africa loses many of its brightest researchers to better resourced laboratories overseas. SG-NAPI, launched in 2021, pushes against that flow with grants worth up to US$67,700 over 30 months for scientists aged 40 or younger who have come home within the previous three years. The money buys equipment, funds publications and supports the training of master’s students.

Knobel put the number of grants awarded across TWAS programmes at more than 1,000, which he said has built a growing network of African researchers producing locally relevant knowledge.

Ghana now joins a series that has moved across the continent. The 2024 edition in Dakar, Senegal, trained 62 grantees from more than 20 African countries, while the 2025 workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, drew 28 scientists from 16 nations, Ghana among them both times. Ghanaian researchers have already passed through the programme, including Cynthia Laar of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, who attended the Dakar training, and Faith Agbozo of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, who took part in Nairobi.

Progress has limits, Knobel cautioned. He listed weak infrastructure, thin funding, gaps in training and unequal access to global research networks as barriers that persist for scientists across the developing world, alongside geopolitical instability and misinformation.

He argued the answer lies in joint work across borders, calling scientific collaboration “central to addressing complex global challenges that no single country can tackle alone.” TWAS backs that view with an annual science diplomacy course in Trieste, Italy, where the academy is based, supported by the Italian foreign ministry.

TWAS will name the participants and full programme when the workshop opens. NewsGhana will follow up with Ghanaian scientists attending the training.