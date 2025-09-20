Ghana Hosts Major Mining Summit Amid Policy Reforms

Ghana will host the 11th West & Central Africa Mining Summit & Expo (WaCA Mining 2025) from September 25-26 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, coinciding with the country’s sweeping mining sector reforms aimed at transforming resource governance and community engagement.

The two-day summit enters its 11th year as the definitive mining industry event for the region, bringing together policymakers, mining professionals, financiers, and solution innovators during a critical juncture for West and Central Africa’s resource sectors.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has positioned Ghana’s participation within broader policy transformation initiatives currently underway. “We are also reforming our licensing policy and introducing what we call cooperative mining to ensure we work with experienced large-scale mining companies to empower communities and show them the right way of mining responsibly and sustainably,” the minister stated.

The government recently launched the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) on August 6, 2025, in Obuasi, marking what Armah-Kofi Buah called the end of the “era of dig and die” in Ghana’s mining sector. This initiative represents a fundamental shift toward community-empowered mining practices with technical support from established operators.

The Minerals and Mining Policy Review Committee has been actively engaging regional stakeholders, including the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs in August 2025, as part of comprehensive legislative and policy framework updates. These reforms target the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 and the 2014 policy framework, both operational for nearly two decades.

Magenta Global Pte Ltd Chief Executive Officer Maggie Tan emphasized the summit’s strategic timing during the global transition toward sustainable mining practices. The Singapore-based organizers have positioned WaCA Mining 2025 as a platform for decision-makers to align strategies, mobilize capital, and unlock the full value of regional resources.

Recent policy announcements include shortened licensing periods and increased community investment requirements, with changes applying only to future contracts rather than existing agreements. This approach differentiates Ghana’s reform strategy from more aggressive retroactive measures implemented by military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Ghana unveiled a comprehensive 5-pillar strategy during the Mining in Motion summit in June 2025, designed to transform the industry while empowering artisanal and small-scale mining initiatives and addressing illegal mining’s environmental impact. This framework provides the policy foundation for discussions at WaCA Mining 2025.

The summit agenda addresses Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance, local content requirements, financing innovation, and infrastructure development across mineral-rich nations including Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Burkina Faso.

Ghana’s strategic vision extends beyond resource extraction toward value addition and refinement, with government plans to revamp the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO) and attract new investors to leverage these opportunities. This shift represents a significant departure from traditional export-focused mining models.

West and Central Africa’s mineral wealth includes world-class deposits of gold, bauxite, manganese, iron ore, and critical minerals essential for global green technology transitions. The region’s strategic importance has intensified as global demand shifts toward sustainable energy infrastructure requiring these resources.

Legislative amendments under consideration include legal backing for cooperative mining schemes as a comprehensive solution to illegal mining activities affecting forest reserves and water bodies. These measures reflect lessons learned from previous mining schemes and aim to create sustainable alternatives to destructive practices.

The summit’s exhibition component will showcase innovative solutions powering the future of mining operations, while networking sessions connect stakeholders with active mining projects across the region. This comprehensive approach addresses both technical advancement and business development needs.

Ghana’s mining sector momentum continues following the successful inaugural Mining in Motion Summit in June 2025, which convened over 600 global stakeholders and more than 50 companies across the mining value chain. WaCA Mining 2025 builds on this engagement foundation.

Media representatives can access complimentary press passes and interview opportunities with speakers through Magenta Global’s accreditation process, managed by International Marketing Manager Jose Carpio. The organizers emphasize their focus on emerging economies, particularly across Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia regions.

The timing coincides with improved investor sentiment and cyclical upturn in the mining sector, according to organizers encouraging industry participation. Ghana’s reform agenda positions the country as a regional leader in responsible mining governance during this critical transition period.

The summit precedes the West Africa Mining Security Conference scheduled for September 30 to October 1, 2025, also at Kempinski Hotel Accra, hosted by the Australian High Commission in conjunction with security practitioners and the Australia-Africa Minerals & Energy Group.

Partnership between public and private sectors remains central to Ghana’s mining transformation strategy, with WaCA Mining 2025 serving as a crucial platform for aligning international investment with national development priorities and community empowerment objectives.