Ghana Hosts Maiden Space Conference as Africa’s Space Economy Targets US$22.6 Billion

Ghana is positioning itself at the forefront of Africa’s space technology revolution as Accra welcomes the Maiden Ghana Space Conference from October 6 to 8, 2025, at the University of Ghana’s Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER), marking a significant milestone in the country’s technological ambitions.

The three-day conference, organized by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Ghana in collaboration with the University of Ghana, Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI), Ghana Meteorological Agency, All Nations University, Spacehubs Africa, and Agbedus Consult, brings together government officials, international organizations, scientists, academics, entrepreneurs, and global space experts to explore how satellite technology can drive sustainable development.

The timing couldn’t be more strategic. The African space economy is projected to grow by 16.16% to $22.64 billion by 2026, representing an enormous opportunity for countries that position themselves early in this emerging sector. Ghana’s conference signals the country’s intent to claim a meaningful share of that growth.

Conference highlights include keynote addresses by leading space entrepreneurs, scientists, and policymakers, alongside panel discussions covering satellite technology, space policy and education, commercial space applications, and climate monitoring. Exhibitions by startups and innovators in space science will showcase Ghana’s growing capacity in the sector, while youth and women engagement initiatives aim to build the next generation of African space professionals.

Practical components include field visits to the Ghana Radio Observatory in Kuntunse and Ghana Meteorological Agency headquarters, offering participants hands-on exposure to existing space infrastructure and operations within the country.

The conference theme, “Harnessing Space Technology for Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth in Ghana and Africa,” reflects recognition that space applications extend far beyond satellites and rockets. For developing economies, space technology offers practical solutions to immediate challenges: precision agriculture to boost food security, satellite monitoring for disaster management, communications infrastructure for remote areas, and environmental monitoring to track deforestation and climate change impacts.

Space in Africa’s 2024 African Space Annual Industry Report valued the continent’s space industry at $22.64 billion, demonstrating that projections are becoming reality. African countries allocated $425.01 million to fund space activities in 2023, according to industry reports, showing governments increasingly view space as strategic infrastructure rather than luxury expenditure.

Ghana’s entry into space conversations comes as African nations collectively accelerate their space programs. Fifteen African countries have invested over $4.71 billion in 58 satellite projects, with plans to develop 105 satellites over the next three years. That momentum creates opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective bargaining power in global space markets.

For Ghana specifically, space technology offers pathways to address pressing national challenges. Satellite data can improve agricultural productivity through precision farming techniques, monitor cocoa production and forest cover, enhance telecommunications connectivity in rural areas, support mining and natural resource management, and provide early warning systems for weather-related disasters.

The conference also represents an economic development strategy. As the global space economy expands toward $1 trillion by 2032, according to Space Foundation projections, countries that establish space technology capabilities early can attract investment, create high-skilled jobs, and develop export-oriented services in satellite data analysis, ground station operations, and space applications development.

Youth and women engagement initiatives at the conference address a critical challenge facing Ghana’s technological development: building a pipeline of skilled professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Space technology’s appeal can inspire students toward technical careers while providing concrete pathways into emerging industries.

The involvement of multiple Ghanaian institutions, from EPA to meteorological agencies to universities, suggests coordination that could translate into sustained national capacity building rather than one-off initiatives. That institutional collaboration will be essential if Ghana hopes to move beyond hosting conferences to actually deploying space capabilities.

Media representatives interested in covering the conference can contact Prosper Adiku, Project Manager for Ghana Space Conference, or Benjamin Kwasi Owusu, Programme Manager at Agbedus Consult, for interview arrangements and access to sessions.

Whether Ghana can translate this conference into tangible space capabilities remains to be seen. What’s clear is that as Africa’s space economy approaches $22.6 billion, Ghana wants a seat at the table when opportunities get distributed.