Ghana Hosts Global PR Conference with Presidential Keynote

Ghana prepares to welcome international communication leaders for a landmark three-day conference addressing artificial intelligence, environmental challenges, and strategic messaging across the African continent.

President John Dramani Mahama will deliver the opening keynote at the International Public Relations Conference and IPRA Golden World Awards, scheduled for October 1-3 at Accra International Conference Centre. The president’s involvement reflects his fellowship status with both the Institute of Public Relations Ghana and the Africa Public Relations Association.

The Institute of Public Relations Ghana has partnered with the African Public Relations Association and International Public Relations Association to organize the event under the theme “Global Realities and Innovative Communication.” Discussions will focus on how strategic messaging adapts to worldwide technological and environmental shifts.

Artificial intelligence communication for African development takes center stage, alongside strategies for addressing illegal mining damage to Ghana’s ecosystems. The galamsey crisis will receive particular attention as delegates explore communication approaches to environmental protection and community restoration.

Minister for Communications Sam Nartey George joins the speaker lineup alongside Minister for Government Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. Additional African communication ministers will contribute continental perspectives on innovation and climate action messaging.

International expertise arrives through Jan Eissfeldt, Director and Global Head of Trust and Safety at Wikimedia Foundation, and Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa Lead at OpenAI. Their presentations will examine technology platforms and artificial intelligence applications across African markets.

Conference leadership includes remarks from Esther A. N. Cobbah, President of IPR Ghana and CEO of Stratcomm Africa, alongside Arik Karani, President of the African Public Relations Association. Nataša Pavlović Bujas, President of the International Public Relations Association, will address Africa’s growing influence within global communication networks.

The program combines expert panels, case study analyses, and sector-specific workshops designed to equip participants with practical tools for navigating technological and environmental communication challenges. Exhibition spaces and heritage tours offer additional professional and cultural engagement opportunities.

Ghana becomes the first African nation to host the IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence, recognizing outstanding global public relations campaigns. The prestigious gala dinner takes place October 3 at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, coinciding with IPRA’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

The timing reflects Ghana’s strategic positioning within African technology adoption and environmental policy development. Recent government initiatives in digital transformation and mining regulation provide relevant case studies for international delegates.

Conference organizers expect participation from artificial intelligence specialists, communication professionals, media practitioners, policymakers, academics, and development sector representatives. The gathering positions Accra as a continental hub for strategic communication innovation.

The event addresses urgent needs for effective messaging around technology adoption and environmental protection across African markets. Success could influence future regional conferences and strengthen Ghana’s role in continental communication leadership.

Registration remains open for professionals interested in strategic communication’s evolving role in addressing global challenges. The conference represents unprecedented collaboration between African and international public relations organizations.

Ghana’s hosting of both the conference and awards gala demonstrates the nation’s commitment to communication excellence and regional leadership in addressing contemporary development challenges through strategic messaging approaches.