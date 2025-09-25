Ghana Hosts First BeMeDigitalInclusion Tech Event

Ghana has emerged as a pioneer in sustainable digital inclusion as Global Academy Achievers launched the country’s first #BeMeDigitalInclusion tech event, positioning Africa at the forefront of addressing global digital divides while empowering women and young people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

The landmark event, held at Association International School in Accra on September 19, 2025, spotlighted Africa’s critical role in shaping sustainable digital futures through comprehensive initiatives targeting underrepresented groups, particularly African women and girls seeking technology-driven career pathways.

At the movement’s helm stands Paulette Watson MBE, a multi-global award-winning STEM leader, author, and advocate for equity in technology who has been honoured with the Freedom of the Borough for outstanding service, consistently breaking barriers through initiatives placing women and girls at artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and sustainable technology frontlines.

Global Academy Achievers, founded in 2006, has established itself as an educational innovation beacon through STEM-focused Academy Achievers Ghana (SAAG), pioneering digital skills training across communities spanning the United Kingdom, Africa, and beyond through comprehensive workforce development programs.

Watson leads the Global #BeMeDigitalInclusion initiative with ambitious goals to create a pipeline of one million diverse African leaders in STEM, AI, and Web3 careers by 2030, representing one of the continent’s most comprehensive technology workforce development strategies.

Her acclaimed book “She Disrupts: A Black Woman’s Journey in STEM and AI Industries” reflects both personal experiences and broader vision for inclusive digital transformation, providing roadmaps for overcoming systemic barriers facing women in technology sectors across emerging economies.

The Ghana event brought together students, educators, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore sustainable technology solutions, artificial intelligence career pathways, and Africa’s increasingly central role in global tech geopolitics amid worldwide shifts in energy, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure alignment.

“#BeMeDigitalInclusion is more than a program, it is a movement,” Watson emphasized during the launch. “We are equipping the next generation not just with technical skills, but with the mindset that their value is the most important asset they bring to any organisation.”

The initiative includes the first #BeMe Introductory AI Chip & Semiconductor course, addressing critical skills gaps in emerging technologies, while emphasizing that sustainable growth targets cannot be achieved without fully engaging young women and girls in technical fields.

The timing proves particularly strategic as global technology companies increasingly recognize Africa’s potential as both a market and talent source for digital innovation, with initiatives like #BeMeDigitalInclusion providing structured pathways for participation in expanding technology economies.

Ghana’s selection as the inaugural African host reflects the country’s growing reputation as a regional technology hub, with supportive policies, educational infrastructure, and connectivity improvements creating foundations for sustained digital economy growth and innovation ecosystem development.

The event addresses longstanding challenges in technology workforce diversity, where women and minorities remain significantly underrepresented despite growing demand for technical skills across industries ranging from financial services to manufacturing and agriculture in African contexts.

Participants explored sustainable technology applications directly relevant to African challenges, including renewable energy integration, agricultural technology solutions, and financial inclusion platforms that leverage mobile connectivity to reach previously underserved populations across the continent.

The initiative’s focus on semiconductors and artificial intelligence reflects recognition that these technologies will define future economic competitiveness, making early African participation crucial for ensuring the continent shapes rather than merely consumes technological innovation.

Industry partnerships supporting the event demonstrate growing private sector commitment to developing diverse talent pipelines, recognizing that inclusive innovation drives better solutions for global markets increasingly influenced by emerging economy consumers and business models.

The Ghana launch establishes precedent for similar events across Africa as #BeMeDigitalInclusion expands its continental footprint, potentially creating network effects that amplify individual country efforts while building regional technology cooperation and knowledge sharing mechanisms.

Educational institutions participating gain access to cutting-edge curriculum development, industry partnerships, and mentorship networks that can transform local technology education while connecting students to global opportunities through established international networks.

The event positions Ghana as a thought leader in inclusive technology development, potentially attracting additional international investment, partnerships, and programs recognizing the country’s commitment to sustainable and equitable digital transformation strategies.

Success metrics will likely influence similar initiatives across Africa as governments, educational institutions, and international organizations evaluate effective approaches to building diverse technology workforces capable of driving economic transformation through innovation and entrepreneurship.