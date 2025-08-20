Ghana Hospital Retrains Staff to See Patients as Customers

A major hospital in Ghana’s Upper West Region is overhauling how its staff interacts with the public.

The Upper West Regional Hospital just completed an intensive customer care workshop for all 500 of its employees, from doctors and nurses to administrative and support staff. The core message was direct: patients are now to be treated as customers.

The five-day training aimed to build a stronger culture of respect and empathy across every unit. Acting Medical Director Dr. Phillip K K Baabiineh explained that the move is part of a broader national effort by the Ghana Health Service to rebrand public healthcare. He urged every staff member to intentionally build better relationships with those they serve.

This shift is everyone’s responsibility, according to Hospital Administrator Francis Luguniah. He noted that the hospital’s stakeholders include not just patients but the entire community and regulatory bodies. The push for better service is also a practical business decision. The Director of Pharmacy, Daniel Ekwarm, said improved care leads to higher patient satisfaction, which can increase the use of services and burnish the hospital’s reputation.

The training went beyond simple etiquette. The Human Resource Manager introduced the 5S organization method to keep workspaces orderly and efficient. Meanwhile, the Head of Finance trained staff on how clear communication between units and with patients reduces errors and builds essential trust.

To make these changes stick, unit heads will now train their own teams and weave new checklists into daily routines. The hospital has also installed feedback boxes and is using barcodes to systematically track patient experiences, ensuring the new policy translates into lasting action.