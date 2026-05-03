Ghana Holds No Grudge Over UN Slavery Vote, Ablakwa Tells Diplomats

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured countries that voted against or abstained from the United Nations resolution on transatlantic slavery that the government harbours no resentment and will not allow their positions at the General Assembly to affect bilateral relations.

Ablakwa held a formal briefing with members of the diplomatic corps in Accra on April 29, using the occasion to convey the appreciation of President John Dramani Mahama and the Ghanaian people to nations that backed the historic resolution, while extending an olive branch to those that did not.

“I assured the few who voted against and abstained that the Government of Ghana bears no grudge and does not expect their decisions to undermine our cordial diplomatic relations,” he wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Ablakwa described the positions of dissenting countries as a “missed opportunity” while making clear Ghana would pursue sustained diplomatic engagement rather than hostility, continuing to cooperate on shared global challenges including climate change, terrorism and economic development.

On March 25, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted Resolution A/RES/80/250, formally declaring the trafficking and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. The resolution was supported by 123 countries, with the United States, Israel and Argentina among those that voted against it, while 52 countries abstained.

The minister told diplomats that the resolution marks a decisive shift from denial to responsibility, adding that its adoption opens a path toward a formal global framework for reparatory justice. He commended countries including the Netherlands and Germany for initiating processes to return cultural artefacts to Africa.

Ablakwa announced that Ghana will host a High-Level Consultative Conference from June 17 to 19, 2026, bringing together heads of state, policymakers, scholars and civil society to deliberate on legal frameworks and implementation mechanisms for reparatory justice. The event will coincide with Juneteenth and include a commemorative visit to Christiansborg Castle in Osu, a site directly linked to the transatlantic slave trade.

The minister said the global coalition for reparatory justice now comprises more than 123 countries and extended an open invitation to all nations to join as the initiative advances.