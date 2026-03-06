Ghana Holds First Naturopathic Health Walk in Accra

Hundreds of students, practitioners, and members of the public gathered in Accra on Friday for Ghana’s first Naturopathic Health Walk, organised by Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine and Technology (NUCHMT) to build public awareness around natural medicine and preventive healthcare.

Participants dressed in branded green shirts completed the walk in a visible show of support for naturopathy’s role in Ghana’s broader healthcare landscape. Organisers described the turnout as exceeding expectations, calling the event a milestone for the profession in the country.

The walk was designed to promote preventive healthcare and healthy living, raise public awareness about naturopathy and herbal medicine, and advance the case for greater recognition and integration of natural medicine within Ghana’s formal health system.

NUCHMT founder Professor Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, who holds the world’s top ranking in Naturopathy and Holistic Medicine according to the AD Scientific Index 2025 Global Edition, has consistently argued that indigenous healing systems, when properly researched and institutionalised, belong in global scientific discourse.

The college is Ghana’s first recognised institution dedicated to training naturopaths and holistic health professionals, and is an educational member of the World Naturopathic Federation based in Canada. Its graduates sit professional qualifying examinations administered by the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Practice Council under the Ministry of Health, authorising successful candidates to practise as qualified naturopaths.

Friday’s walk marks a new phase of public engagement for the college as it pushes to build mainstream understanding of naturopathic medicine beyond the classroom and clinical setting.