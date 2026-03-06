Ghana holds 69th independence anniversary parade

Ghana on Friday held another scaled-down national parade at the forecourt of the Jubilee House, the country’s presidency in Accra, to mark the 69th anniversary of its independence from British colonialism.

The celebration took place under the theme “Building Prosperity, Inspiring Hope.”

“My vision is of a Ghana where no child goes to bed without food, where education is accessible and empowering, and where healthcare is affordable and accessible; a Ghana with world-class infrastructure and a Ghana that produces what it consumes,” Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama addressed the parade.

Mahama urged Ghanaians to let national interest take precedence over partisan, ethnic, and personal interests to build a country that brings prosperity and welfare to all.

The president assured the youths of the government’s support to help them maximize their potential through digital technology and mobile telecommunications tools to design the future they aspire to.

Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.