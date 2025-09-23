Ghana High Court Reviews Challenge to US Deportees’ Detention

The Labour Division of the High Court in Accra will today rule on urgent legal applications from eleven West African nationals challenging their detention in Ghana following deportation from the United States (US). The case highlights contradictory claims between government officials and the deportees’ lawyers about whether the individuals remain in custody.

Prominent lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, known for his role as co-founder of the #FixTheCountry movement, represents the applicants seeking two critical reliefs: an interim injunction to halt further deportations to their home countries, and a writ of Habeas Corpus compelling the government to justify their detention before the court.

President John Dramani Mahama announced last week that Ghana had received fourteen West African nationals under an agreement with the American government. Government spokesperson initially claimed all deportees had been sent to their home countries of Nigeria and Gambia, but lawyers and deportees themselves contradicted this, stating at least eleven individuals remain detained in Ghana.

The deportees reportedly include nationals from Nigeria, Liberia, Togo, Gambia and Mali, none originally from Ghana. Court documents reveal they were awoken in the middle of the night on September before being placed on deportation flights.

During a virtual court hearing on September 18, Justice Priscilla Dikro indicated she required additional time to study the applications before delivering judgment. Barker-Vormawor emphasized the urgency of the matter, arguing his clients faced unlawful detention.

The case raises significant legal questions about Ghana’s agreement to accept third-country nationals deported by the US. Lawyers representing some deportees argue they face risks of persecution or torture if returned to their home countries, particularly relevant given one Gambian deportee’s reported concerns about his bisexuality, which remains criminalized in his home country.

If granted, the interim injunction would prevent the government from proceeding with deportations while the Habeas Corpus writ would require formal justification for the detention. The case represents a test of judicial oversight over executive immigration policies and Ghana’s obligations under international law regarding non-refoulement principles.

The controversy occurs amid the Trump administration’s expanded deportation policies, with Ghana joining Eswatini, Rwanda and South Sudan as African countries receiving migrants from third countries deported by the US. The arrangement’s legality and humanitarian implications remain under scrutiny as today’s court ruling approaches.

The hearing comes at a time when immigration and human rights concerns intersect with diplomatic relations between African nations and the United States, potentially setting precedents for how such arrangements are challenged through domestic courts.