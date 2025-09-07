Ghana helps local firms gain AfCFTA certificates to boost exports

Ghana’s Deputy Foreign Minister James Gyakye Quayson said Friday that the government is helping local businesses secure African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) rules of origin certificates to enable their participation in intra-African and cross-border trade.

Speaking at the fourth Made-in-Ghana Bazaar, organized by the foreign ministry to showcase Ghanaian products and services, Quayson said the support targets companies producing cosmetics, food and beverages, coconut oil, and garments.

According to him, the initiative forms part of Ghana’s accelerated export development program and national export strategy, which aim to raise non-traditional export earnings from 3.5 billion U.S. dollars annually to at least 10 billion dollars by 2030, while focusing on value addition, economic diversification, and private sector partnerships to create youth jobs.

Through the implementation of these programs, Quayson said the government aims to accelerate industrial development and increase the competitiveness of the Ghanaian economy.

“Targeted market intelligence is also being conducted to identify growth potential for Ghanaian processed food products, organic beauty care products, and semi-processed agricultural exports,” he added.