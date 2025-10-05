Ghana Health Service Condemns Circulation Of Old Hospital Video Incident 

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has strongly condemned what it described as the malicious redistribution of an outdated hospital incident on social media platforms, including Facebook, as though it reflects a recent occurrence.

Such actions, the Health Service noted, create unwarranted public anxiety and undermine trust in healthcare institutions. It also leads to being distracted from the progress being made in improving patient care and health services in the hospitals, in particular, and the region as a whole.

A few days ago, a fifty-six (56) second reel video popped up on Facebook about the handling of a patient brought to the South Tongu Municipal Hospital at Sogakope a year ago. The video shows some scenes of a misunderstanding between the nurses on duty at the time and a client’s relative who accused the nurses of an alleged lack of prompt action towards the handling of their relative.

A statement issued at Ho on Friday, 4th October, 2025, and signed by the Volta Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Emmanuel Atsu Dodor, said the Directorate’s attention has been drawn to a video in circulation on social media portraying an altercation between a patient relation and nurses at the premises of the South Tongu Municipal Hospital at Sogakope.

Dr. Dodor explained that the incident in question occurred about a year ago and was thoroughly investigated and addressed at the time in accordance with the protocols and requirements of the GHS. ‘Reposting the video of the old incident without context or verification is not only irresponsible but also appears to be a deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and tarnish the reputation of the hospital and, for that matter, the GHS’, the statement emphasized.

The Regional Health Directorate urged the public and the media outlets to always verify the authenticity and timing of any content before sharing or publishing the same.

He assured the general public that all the hospitals in the region remain committed to the tenets of the GHS standards of care for all patients.

The South Tongu Municipal Hospital at Sogakope serves thousands of clients from some five (5) major districts and municipalities of the region. These are Ada East, as well as North and Central Tongu districts, as well as Akatsi South and South Tongu municipalities.