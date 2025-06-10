Ghana Health Ministry Urges Nurses to Halt Strike Amid Talks

Ministry of Health spokesperson Tony Goodman has characterized the ongoing Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) strike as “very unfortunate” and urged immediate resumption of duties, citing critical risks to public health.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show Tuesday, Goodman expressed disappointment that industrial action proceeded despite active negotiations, stating, “What they are doing is unfortunate. We’re still in talks. They should return to the negotiation table.”

He rejected claims of governmental indifference toward nurses’ concerns, asserting, “Government has not abandoned the nurses. We’re working to address their issues. But striking in the middle of engagement talks is unhelpful.” Goodman confirmed legal interventions to halt the strike, including a secured court injunction, though noting GRNMA claims non-receipt of documentation. “Regardless, this isn’t the time to abandon patients,” he emphasized.

Hospitals nationwide report severe strain, particularly in critical care units. Goodman highlighted vulnerabilities among newborns and elderly patients, warning, “The lives of newborns and the elderly are at risk. This is not the way to press demands.” While acknowledging healthcare workers’ challenges, the Ministry maintains resolution requires collaboration over confrontation. “Dialogue is the only way. The strike must end so we can find a solution together,” he concluded.

Ghana’s healthcare system has faced recurrent labor disputes, with this strike occurring amid broader public sector negotiations over wage structures and working conditions.