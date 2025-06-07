Ghana Health Minister Proposes Mediation to Resolve Nurses Strike

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has advocated for an independent mediation body to resolve the ongoing industrial action by nurses and midwives, now in its fourth day.

The strike by Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association members continues to disrupt healthcare services nationwide.

Speaking to JoyNews on Friday, Akandoh emphasized the need for neutral intervention: “We want to be very objective. An independent body should come in here.

That body will be able to look into the face of the Health Minister or the Finance Minister and say, ‘You are supposed to do this—so let’s go this route.’” He acknowledged stalled implementation of the 2024 Conditions of Service agreement despite previous negotiations.

The minister urged de-escalation: “Let’s massage our egos, put emotions aside. We have Ghanaians to protect. Lives to save. An economy to run.” He confirmed the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission will meet the union on Monday.

GRNMA maintains its threat to withdraw all services starting June 9 if alleged intimidation continues. The association specifically criticized deployment of unsupervised student nurses to clinical roles: “Calling on student nurses to work unsupervised at OPDs and emergency units is not only unethical, it is unsafe.” They contend licensed rotation nurses require supervision currently not provided.

The dispute centers on unmet demands including allowances and posting arrangements, with mediation now proposed to prevent further healthcare system deterioration.