Ghana Health Minister Links Nurse Strike Resolution to Budget Constraints

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has acknowledged the severe impact of the ongoing Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) strike while stressing that any resolution must align with fiscal limitations.

The industrial action results from the delayed implementation of a Conditions of Service agreement signed in May 2024 and scheduled for July 2024 implementation.

Speaking at a Tuesday briefing, Akandoh confirmed the Health Ministry has held multiple meetings with GRNMA since assuming office. “Government remains committed to engagement that will lead to approval and implementation of the new Conditions of Service,” he stated. The strike began June 2 after the association skipped key meetings, including a May 30 session with other nursing associations that moderated their industrial action.

Akandoh disclosed the Ministry of Finance and Fair Wages and Salary Commission are developing an implementation roadmap, warning: “Unbudgeted expenditure may cause fiscal instability.” The 2025 budget does not include provisions for the agreement, and full implementation could disrupt economic stability according to government analysis.

To address patient care gaps, the minister announced forthcoming backup facility arrangements and renewed calls for retired medical personnel to provide temporary support. He commended health workers remaining at their posts while urging GRNMA to suspend the strike during negotiations.