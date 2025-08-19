Ghana Health Minister Demands Swift Action After Nurses Attacked at Ridge Hospital

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has given investigators just one week to complete a probe into a violent assault on medical staff at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly known as Ridge Hospital.

The order comes after a video showing relatives of a patient physically attacking nurses in the emergency department spread widely online, raising alarms over the safety of healthcare workers.

Akandoh visited the hospital to meet with the affected staff personally, acknowledging their low morale following the incident. He assured them of the government’s commitment to their protection and promised a thorough investigation. The newly formed committee has been instructed to finish its work within seven days, after which legal action will follow.

While addressing this urgent matter, the minister also held talks with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) to discuss broader health sector cooperation. These discussions focused on infrastructure development, system upgrades, and building capacity within regulatory agencies like the Food and Drugs Authority.

The assault has sparked a wider conversation about the risks facing frontline health workers in Ghana, putting pressure on authorities to ensure such incidents are not repeated.