Ghana Has The Cash For Municipal Bonds, Not The Law

Ghana’s district assemblies are short of money, and much of what could fix that sits a few streets away, parked in government paper by pension and insurance funds with nowhere better to put it.

For decades, local government here has run on handouts. Assemblies lean on the District Assemblies Common Fund and their own thin internally generated funds, both of which tend to arrive late or fall short. Roads stay cratered, drains stay choked, and each rainy season floods the same markets.

The country is not short of long term money, though. Private pension schemes alone held about GH¢63.9 billion at the end of 2024, up from GH¢46.5 billion a year earlier, and the wider pension pool was set to pass GH¢100 billion. Around seven in ten of those cedis sit in government securities. As treasury bill yields slid from roughly 26 percent early last year toward the low teens, that concentration began to look less comfortable, and the pensions regulator now requires funds to move at least 5 percent into alternatives such as private equity.

So there is capital looking for a home and there are assemblies that need capital. The two do not meet. Less than 1 percent of pension money goes anywhere near local government, because assemblies have nothing safe to sell them.

Here is the part bond enthusiasts tend to skip. No Ghanaian assembly can legally issue a municipal bond today. The Public Financial Management Act and the Local Governance Act would have to be amended first, debt limits set, and an approval role written for the Finance Ministry and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The obstacle is legal and structural, not a shortage of cash.

That groundwork would still ask a lot of assemblies. They would need to digitise revenue collection so property rates, permits, and market tolls stop leaking, open their accounts to independent audits, and show they can service debt over five to ten years. Tying a single stream, say commercial property tax from a fast growing district, to a particular bond would give investors something concrete to lean on.

The timing argues for starting the work now. Ghana is closing out its IMF programme, due to exit in August into a lighter monitoring arrangement, and the central budget will stay tight for years. Waiting on Accra to fund every culvert is not a plan.

A municipal bond market would not appear overnight, and it would not suit every assembly in the country. But the raw materials, the savings and the need, are already here. What is missing is the law to join them.