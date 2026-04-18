Ghana Has Stabilised. The Harder Question Is What Comes Next

As Ghana’s $3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approaches its scheduled end in August 2026, the country stands at a familiar but consequential crossroads. The numbers tell a story of real recovery. The question that now preoccupies policymakers, investors and the Fund itself is whether that recovery will hold once the external scaffolding comes down.

Speaking at the IMF’s April 2026 Regional Economic Outlook press conference in Washington during the Spring Meetings, Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, offered a measured assessment that captured the moment precisely. “Going forward, it is really about how to make sure that the fiscal balance remains contained and there is a continued balance between addressing development needs and avoiding sustainability challenges,” he said.

“We are very optimistic about Ghana,” Selassie added. “The potential there of course is tremendous, and we’re very hopeful that the economy will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

The remarks were encouraging. They were also, unmistakably, a warning.

A Stabilisation Story Built on Restraint

The scale of Ghana’s turnaround over the past three years is difficult to overstate. Inflation declined sharply from 23.8 percent in 2024 to 5.8 percent in 2025 and further to 3.2 percent by March 2026, while the cedi appreciated by more than 40 percent against the US dollar in 2025. The pace of disinflation places Ghana among the standout performers among emerging economies in recent years.

The primary balance swung from a deficit of 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 to a surplus of 2.6 percent in 2025, while the debt-to-GDP ratio fell sharply from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent, significantly ahead of earlier targets. International reserves now cover 5.8 months of imports.

Growth reached approximately 6 percent in 2025, a strong rebound that exceeded many forecasts and reflected improving confidence in the economy’s trajectory.

These improvements have not come by accident. They reflect the impact of a tightly monitored IMF-supported programme that has constrained spending, limited discretionary borrowing and imposed structural conditionalities across the revenue, energy and financial sectors. Selassie attributed the gains to a combination of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, noting that the programme has helped anchor policy credibility.

The IMF has described Ghana’s programme implementation as broadly satisfactory, noting that all end-June 2025 performance criteria and indicative targets were met during its most recent assessment.

The Fragility Beneath the Progress

Beneath the headline gains, however, the recovery retains important vulnerabilities. The sharp drop in inflation has been driven not only by easing price pressures but by a combination of tight monetary policy, exchange rate stability and fiscal restraint working in concert. The improvement in debt dynamics owes much to debt reprofiling and external relief, alongside the discipline of the programme period, rather than a deep structural shift in the composition of government revenues or the nature of Ghana’s export base.

In effect, Ghana’s stabilisation remains, at its core, policy-driven. It is being sustained by discipline and temporary relief measures rather than by a fully transformed economic structure.

The IMF identified strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation through improved tax administration and digitalisation as a priority ahead, alongside reducing dependence on external financing. These are not new recommendations. They reflect longstanding structural gaps that successive governments have acknowledged but not fully resolved.

A History of Slippage

The Fund’s caution at the Spring Meetings is rooted in institutional experience. Ghana has, over time, exhibited a recurring cycle: periods of instability lead to IMF intervention, discipline is restored under programme conditions, and fiscal pressures re-emerge once that external oversight fades.

Election cycles have historically intensified these pressures, with higher public spending, accumulation of payment arrears and widening fiscal deficits tending to cluster around electoral years. Even within the current programme, signs of this pattern appeared. In late 2024, performance weakened as pre-election fiscal slippages led to a build-up of unpaid obligations and delays in reform implementation.

That episode, occurring under active IMF supervision, underscores the persistence of the underlying pressures. It also raises a serious question about how policy discipline will be maintained once the programme formally concludes. Selassie made clear that the responsibility ultimately belongs to Ghana. “This is not for IMF. This is for the people of Ghana, the government, the private sector and civil society to take,” he said.

The Political Economy Constraint

At its core, the challenge reflects a deeper political economy tension that extends beyond Ghana and is common across developing economies.

Ghana faces competing demands: the need to invest in infrastructure, job creation and social services, set against a limited domestic revenue base and strong electoral incentives to spend. Governments are expected to deliver visible development outcomes, often through public expenditure, but the fiscal space to do so sustainably remains constrained.

The IMF programme has, over the past three years, functioned as an external enforcement mechanism. Through quarterly reviews, disbursement conditions and strict fiscal targets, it has imposed discipline while lending credibility to policy, anchoring market expectations and limiting the scope for ad hoc spending decisions. The challenge ahead is whether these constraints can be replicated domestically without an external monitor in place.

The Post-Programme Test

The conclusion of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme in August will mark more than the end of financial support. The programme has been extended by three months, from May to August 2026, to allow completion of the sixth and final review, with the additional time needed to assess full-year 2025 data and first-quarter 2026 outcomes. Once that review is completed and the programme closes, a key anchor of fiscal discipline will fall away.

In its absence, fiscal rules will need to be enforced through domestic institutional capacity, spending pressures will need to be resisted through political will, and debt sustainability will depend on maintaining consistent primary surpluses over the medium term. The government will simultaneously face ongoing public pressure to accelerate development spending and broaden social support.

The IMF projects Ghana’s growth at approximately 4.6 percent for 2026, broadly in line with other forecasts, while noting that reform momentum will be essential to avoiding slippages that could reverse progress.

Avoiding a repeat of past cycles will require more than maintaining current policies. It will depend on expanding the domestic revenue base, reducing reliance on commodity exports and import-driven consumption, and strengthening the institutional framework for fiscal management. Without such changes, consolidation risks remaining temporary, vulnerable to shifts in political and economic conditions.

Grounds for Cautious Optimism

There are, however, reasons not to be entirely pessimistic. The managers of the economy have, over the past three years, demonstrated a capacity for difficult decisions: fiscal consolidation under genuine social pressure, debt restructuring against a backdrop of political controversy, and monetary tightening at a moment of severe exchange rate stress. The results have exceeded many expectations.

Selassie noted that Ghana’s recovery reflects consistent efforts to strengthen revenue mobilisation, address structural weaknesses in state-owned enterprises and stabilise the energy sector. Those are not superficial gains. They reflect institutional effort sustained over years, not months.

“The gains of 2025 are real, and they are worth defending,” Selassie concluded at the Spring Meetings briefing, in what proved to be among his final public interventions as IMF Africa Director ahead of his retirement in May.

The question that Ghana must now answer is whether the discipline built under external oversight can be sustained from within. The macroeconomic data suggests the foundation is stronger than it has been in years. Whether that foundation holds in the absence of a programme will define the economic story of the next chapter.

As Selassie put it plainly, the real test is not the recovery achieved under the programme. It is whether Ghana can remain disciplined without being policed.