Ghana Has Six Weeks of Fuel Reserves, Mahama Tells Worried Public

President John Dramani Mahama has moved to calm public anxiety over a possible fuel supply crisis, assuring Ghanaians that the country holds sufficient petroleum reserves to last at least six weeks despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking at the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum in Mpraeso, the President said Ghana is in no danger of running out of fuel, adding that the government is actively working to secure additional supplies.

The assurance comes days after pump prices recorded some of their steepest increases in recent memory. Petrol climbed by approximately 15 percent to GH¢13.30 per litre, while diesel surged by about 19 percent to GH¢17.10 per litre for the April 1 to 15 pricing window, according to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran pushed global crude prices sharply higher.

President Mahama emphasised that Ghana’s current stock levels, combined with ongoing replenishment efforts, are adequate to guarantee an uninterrupted supply in the short term. “As we have always said, shocks will come and you cannot always predict these external events. However, you must build an economy that is resilient enough to withstand them,” he stated.

The President also addressed broader fears about the economy’s ability to absorb the external shock. “I know Iran and Israel are fighting, but so far, our economy has shown remarkable resilience,” he said, dismissing suggestions that the conflict could destabilise Ghana’s economic outlook.

Although the relatively stable Ghanaian cedi has helped moderate the impact of rising global prices, the increases have raised concerns about higher transportation costs and inflation, with the government currently reviewing options including reducing fuel margins and levies to ease the burden on consumers.

The supply assurance follows Mahama’s separate announcement at the same forum of an emergency cabinet meeting to determine specific pricing relief measures, a story NewsGhana reported on Saturday. That session is expected to examine the full structure of the fuel price build-up, covering taxes, levies, and margins, with a view to providing targeted relief without undermining fiscal stability.