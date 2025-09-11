Ghana Has 763 Licensed FM Stations, Only 539 Broadcasting

The National Communications Authority has revealed that Ghana currently has 763 authorized FM broadcasting stations, with only 539 stations actively operating as of the second quarter of 2025, leaving 224 licensed stations off-air.

According to the NCA’s latest quarterly report, the breakdown of authorized stations includes 31 public stations, 5 foreign public stations, 155 community stations, 24 campus stations, and 548 commercial stations, highlighting the sector’s diverse ownership structure.

The figures demonstrate that commercial radio continues dominating Ghana’s broadcasting landscape, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all licensed stations at 548 out of 763 total authorizations.

The regulatory authority noted that more than 220 authorized FM stations remain non-operational despite holding valid broadcasting licenses, representing approximately 29% of all licensed stations in the country.

Community radio stations constitute the second-largest category with 155 authorizations, reflecting efforts to promote local content and community engagement across Ghana’s diverse regions and linguistic communities.

The NCA emphasized that this update forms part of its regulatory mandate to ensure transparency and accountability in Ghana’s broadcasting sector, providing stakeholders with clear visibility into the industry’s current operational status.

Public broadcasting maintains a presence with 31 stations, while foreign public stations account for five authorizations, likely representing international broadcasting services operating within Ghana’s territorial boundaries.

Campus radio stations, numbering 24, serve educational institutions across the country, providing students with practical broadcasting experience while delivering specialized content to academic communities.

The gap between authorized and operational stations raises questions about barriers to broadcast implementation, which could include funding constraints, technical challenges, or market viability concerns affecting license holders.

Industry observers note that the high number of non-operational licensed stations suggests potential inefficiencies in the licensing process or inadequate support systems for new broadcasters seeking to commence operations.

The broadcasting sector plays a crucial role in Ghana’s media landscape, providing news, entertainment, and educational content across multiple languages to serve the country’s diverse population of over 33 million people.

The NCA’s regulatory framework governs frequency allocation, technical standards, and content guidelines to ensure orderly development of the broadcasting sector while preventing harmful interference between stations.

Recent data shows an increase from the 805 FM Broadcasting Stations authorized as of the fourth quarter 2024, with 549 stations operational, indicating ongoing regulatory adjustments and sector evolution.

The broadcasting industry contributes significantly to Ghana’s media ecosystem, supporting employment in journalism, technical operations, marketing, and related services across urban and rural communities.

Ghana’s media landscape benefits from this diverse mix of broadcasting services, with commercial stations driving market competition while community and campus stations serve specialized audiences and promote local content development.