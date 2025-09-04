Ghana Guarantees Job Security in AT-Telecel Merger Following US$10M Losses

Ghana’s government has guaranteed employment security for all 300 permanent AT employees as the struggling telecommunications operator merges with Telecel Ghana following losses exceeding $10 million in eight months.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George assured staff during a meeting at AT’s Accra headquarters that the integration represents a continuation of existing employment contracts rather than a redundancy process.

“This is not a re-application process. It is a continuation of your contracts. Every one of you will be absorbed, unless you personally choose to leave,” George told employees at the engagement session.

The merger decision follows mounting financial pressures on AT, formerly known as AirtelTigo, which has struggled to maintain viability in Ghana’s competitive telecommunications market. The operator’s $10 million loss in the first eight months of 2025 prompted government intervention to prevent further taxpayer-funded bailouts.

George emphasized the unsustainability of continued public funding for the operator’s losses, noting that such expenditure diverts resources from essential infrastructure development including roads, water systems, and schools.

The integration with Telecel aims to eliminate operational redundancies and reduce costs through infrastructure sharing. The minister cited the inefficiency of operating separate networks on shared tower infrastructure as justification for consolidation.

“It makes no sense for two networks to operate separately on the same tower, both paying twice while both struggle. A merger is the smart and sustainable choice,” George explained.

More than 3.2 million AT subscribers have already transitioned to Telecel’s network through a national roaming arrangement that government officials describe as proceeding smoothly, with a 98% success rate reported.

The integration follows a structured three-phase timeline beginning with technical migration completion, followed by human resource alignment scheduled for completion by September’s end. Commercial restructuring is expected within 120 days of the current phase.

Government projections indicate the merged entity will require approximately $600 million in investment over four years to ensure long-term sustainability. Financing will combine government contributions through spectrum sales with co-investments from Telecel and additional partners.

The merger represents Ghana’s latest attempt to strengthen competition in the telecommunications sector, where market dynamics have challenged smaller operators competing against established players MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana.

AT emerged from the 2017 merger of Bharti Airtel and Millicom’s Tigo operations in Ghana but struggled to gain significant market share despite combining subscriber bases and infrastructure assets.

The government’s intervention reflects broader concerns about maintaining viable competition in Ghana’s telecom market while protecting public investments in the sector. The retention guarantee addresses employee concerns about job security during corporate restructuring.

Telecel’s integration of AT’s operations and subscriber base is expected to create a more competitive third force in Ghana’s telecommunications landscape, potentially improving service quality and market competition for consumers.

The success of the merger will largely depend on effective technical integration and the ability to leverage combined resources to compete more effectively against established market leaders.