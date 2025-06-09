Ghana Grows Programme Trains 30 Women in Entrepreneurial Skills

The Mastercard Foundation’s Ghana Grows programme has equipped 30 young women with tie-dye, batik, shoemaking, and food processing skills through its third Empower360 training pilot.

The five-day session (June 2-6), implemented by Springboard Road Show Foundation, provided hands-on training and business starter kits to support immediate enterprise launches.

Youth-led organisations including Ahofade Shoes and Habarata Textiles facilitated the training, serving as peer mentors. “Empower360 addresses real issues young Ghanaians face,” stated Springboard’s Executive Director Comfort Ocran. “We restore confidence and open pathways to self-reliance.” Participants now receive post-training business coaching and market linkages from these organisations.

This phase follows earlier pilots training 24 women in mushroom farming and 32 in cosmetics production. Participant Bridget Ama Eshun confirmed immediate application: “I arrived without fabric knowledge but leave with a starter kit for my business.”

The initiative targets economic inclusion for young women and persons with disabilities amid Ghana’s persistent youth unemployment challenges.