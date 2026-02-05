Ghana grapples with water shortage amid climate variability, weak systems

Ghana’s state-owned water utility company has raised concerns about a severe water supply shortage affecting consumers due to climate variability and inadequate systems.

Ghana Water Limited Managing Director Adam Mutawakilu said Wednesday at a press briefing that the country is facing a daily shortfall of 130 million gallons.

“Nationally, daily water demand now stands at approximately 350 million gallons, yet our existing treatment facilities can produce only 220 million gallons, leaving a deficit of 130 million gallons every day,” Mutawakilu disclosed.

In the Accra-Tema Metropolitan Area alone, he said demand stands at 210 million gallons per day, while supply is only 137 million gallons, resulting in a shortfall of 73 million gallons daily.

He attributed this persistent gap to climate variability, pollution of water bodies, siltation, and rapid urbanization, which placed tremendous stress on production systems.

Compounding the situation, according to Mutawakilu, is the refusal of consumers to pay for water supply. He noted that out of a total national supply of 220 million gallons daily, 114 million gallons cannot be accounted for, and only 106 million gallons are properly accounted for.

“These unpaid bills weaken our cash flow and limit our ability to procure inputs, maintain infrastructure, and expand services. When bills are not paid, Ghana Water Limited struggles to purchase chemicals, pay electricity, repair pumps, replace pipes, and extend water to new communities,” he pointed out.

Although the water utility company has adopted digital systems, linking supply to bill payment, Mutawakilu added that this alone would not solve the problem, urging consumers to pay for their consumption.