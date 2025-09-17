Ghana Grants Diplomatic Passports to Five Cultural Ambassadors

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry has awarded diplomatic passports to five prominent cultural figures, marking a significant shift toward leveraging soft power for economic and diplomatic gains under the new administration’s transformative foreign policy approach.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa presented the passports at the launch of the Diaspora Summit 2025 in Accra on Wednesday, September 17, targeting individuals whose global influence extends Ghana’s reach beyond traditional diplomatic channels.

The recipients are travel vlogger Wode Maya (Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon), Grammy-nominated reggae artist Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster and entrepreneur Anita Erskine, contemporary visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, and British-Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

The initiative represents a departure from conventional diplomatic practices, positioning cultural practitioners as formal representatives of Ghana’s national interests across multiple continents. This approach aligns with Ablakwa’s transformative vision of diplomacy focused on national interests since assuming office on February 7, 2025.

The Foreign Ministry described the passport awards as part of efforts to “broaden Ghana’s diplomatic toolkit” by empowering cultural ambassadors whose influence can promote trade, tourism and international partnerships. This strategy recognizes the growing importance of soft power in contemporary international relations.

The five beneficiaries were selected for work that projects Ghana on the global stage: Wode Maya for storytelling and travel content across Africa; Rocky Dawuni for music and international advocacy; Anita Erskine for media and public engagement; Ibrahim Mahama for contemporary art that sparks global conversations; and Dentaa Amoateng for diaspora mobilization and entrepreneurship promotion.

The selection criteria emphasized demonstrated global reach and authentic connection to Ghanaian identity. Each recipient operates in different spheres of influence, creating a comprehensive network of cultural representation across entertainment, business, arts, and media sectors.

Minister Ablakwa clarified that Ibrahim Mahama is “the iconic artist, not President Mahama’s brother”, addressing potential confusion about the contemporary visual artist whose large-scale installations have gained international recognition for exploring themes of labor and capitalism.

Wode Maya has built substantial influence through travel and entrepreneurship videos across Africa, attracting millions of viewers and positioning himself as a prominent voice for African unity and development. His content consistently highlights investment opportunities and cultural richness across the continent.

Rocky Dawuni combines musical artistry with environmental activism as a UN Goodwill Ambassador, using his platform to address climate change, youth empowerment, and sustainable development. His Grammy nominations have elevated African reggae music on international stages.

Anita Erskine’s broadcasting career spans multiple decades with focus on women’s empowerment and youth development advocacy. Her media presence extends across television, radio, and digital platforms with significant regional influence.

Ibrahim Mahama’s contemporary art installations have appeared in major international exhibitions, drawing global attention to African perspectives on industrial development, migration, and economic transformation. His work bridges artistic expression with social commentary.

Dentaa Amoateng founded the GUBA Awards and has established herself as a key figure in UK-Ghana business relations, facilitating diaspora engagement and cross-continental entrepreneurship initiatives.

The diplomatic passport initiative aims to leverage these individuals’ existing networks for concrete economic outcomes. Their formal diplomatic status enables them to facilitate business connections, promote investment opportunities, and support trade relationships in ways that complement traditional diplomatic missions.

This approach recognizes the limitations of conventional diplomatic structures in reaching diverse global audiences. Cultural ambassadors can access networks and communities that traditional diplomats might not effectively engage, particularly among younger demographics and creative industries.

The strategy aligns with Ghana’s broader economic recovery efforts and industrial transformation goals. By mobilizing cultural influence for economic purposes, the Foreign Ministry seeks to create multiple pathways for international engagement and resource mobilization.

The diplomatic passport initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote African unity, with several recipients actively working across continental boundaries. Their elevated status enables them to represent not just Ghanaian interests but broader African development narratives.

The timing coincides with renewed focus on diaspora engagement as African nations seek to mobilize global populations for development financing and knowledge transfer. Cultural diplomacy provides a framework for systematic diaspora engagement beyond occasional outreach efforts.

This approach reflects growing recognition among African governments that cultural practitioners often command greater global attention and credibility than traditional diplomatic representatives, particularly in addressing young audiences and creative communities.

The announcement during the Diaspora Summit 2025 signals the Foreign Ministry’s intention to institutionalize cultural diplomacy as a core component of Ghana’s international engagement strategy. The summit itself represents efforts to coordinate diaspora contributions to national development.

The diplomatic passports provide recipients with enhanced travel privileges and formal recognition that can facilitate their work across multiple countries. This practical support addresses common challenges faced by cultural practitioners in international engagement.

Success metrics for the initiative likely include measurable increases in tourism, foreign investment, cultural exchanges, and trade relationships directly attributable to these cultural ambassadors’ activities. The Foreign Ministry will presumably track diplomatic outcomes generated through non-traditional channels.

The strategy may serve as a model for other developing nations seeking to leverage cultural assets for diplomatic and economic gains. Ghana’s approach demonstrates how countries can systematically mobilize soft power resources for national development objectives.

Future expansion of the program could include additional cultural practitioners across different sectors, creating a comprehensive network of cultural diplomats representing Ghanaian interests globally while maintaining authentic connections to local communities and international audiences.