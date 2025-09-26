Ghana Government Orders Emergency Telecom Migration as Sector Crisis Deepens

Ghana’s telecommunications sector faces an unprecedented transformation as the government implements emergency measures to prevent network collapse while pursuing strategic consolidation to challenge MTN Ghana’s commanding 78.88 percent market dominance.

Communications Minister Sam George has appointed international consulting firm KPMG as transaction advisor to guide the proposed restructuring of AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana, marking the government’s most significant intervention in the sector since acquiring AT Ghana for $25 million in 2020.

The crisis reached critical mass when AT Ghana’s debt reached 3.5 billion cedis ($289 million) by March 2025, including 1.5 billion owed to tower operator American Tower Corporation (ATC) Ghana. Nonpayment forced site shutdowns, prompting the government to urgently migrate 3 million subscribers to Telecel’s network under a national roaming agreement to maintain service continuity.

AT Ghana recorded losses exceeding $10 million in the first eight months of 2025 alone, with cumulative losses reaching 2.7 billion cedis over five years while debt ballooned to 3.6 billion cedis—far exceeding its equity base of 2.8 billion cedis. The financial deterioration has created operational challenges that threaten service quality for millions of Ghanaians dependent on mobile connectivity.

The sector consolidation comes as Ghana confronts what telecommunications experts describe as a national security risk from excessive market concentration. MTN Ghana has expanded its dominance from approximately 61 percent market share in early 2022 to commanding 78.88 percent by April 2025, creating unprecedented competitive imbalances in critical communications infrastructure.

Telecel Ghana holds approximately 18 percent market share while AT Ghana controls less than 8 percent, creating a landscape where MTN faces minimal competitive pressure despite being designated a Significant Market Player under Ghana’s Electronic Communications Act.

The government’s intervention strategy extends beyond immediate crisis management to address structural weaknesses that have enabled MTN’s market concentration. Industry analysts suggest the proposed merger could create a stronger second operator with combined subscriber bases and improved network infrastructure to offer meaningful competition.

MTN Ghana demonstrated strong growth momentum with revenue up 39.9 percent in the first half of 2025, highlighting the scale advantages established operators enjoy over smaller competitors struggling with debt and operational challenges. This performance gap underscores why pure financial rescue attempts have proven insufficient for creating sustainable competition.

The KPMG review process is examining multiple strategic options including full merger, asset consolidation, and investment partnerships. Minister George indicated that losses were more than $10 million in the first eight months of 2025, emphasizing the urgency of finding sustainable solutions rather than temporary financial fixes.

The Minister emphasized during a September 5, 2025 press briefing that “all of AT’s services, voice, SMS, data, and AT Money, remain intact” despite the network migration, seeking to reassure customers about service continuity during the transition period.

Ghana’s telecommunications market represents significant economic stakes with the sector expected to reach $1.10 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 1.12 percent to reach $1.17 billion by 2030. The government’s 30 percent stake in Telecel provides a foundation for pursuing strategic consolidation that could reshape competitive dynamics.

The debt crisis has highlighted broader challenges facing emerging market telecommunications operators. Infrastructure investments require substantial capital commitments while competitive pressures limit revenue growth opportunities. AT Ghana’s experience demonstrates how quickly financial difficulties can escalate into operational crises requiring government intervention.

Technical integration between AT Ghana and Telecel networks began months before formal merger announcements, suggesting advanced planning for consolidation scenarios. The roaming arrangement provides immediate relief while longer-term strategic decisions advance through the KPMG review process.

International experience suggests successful telecommunications consolidation requires careful attention to network integration, customer retention, and competitive positioning. Ghana’s approach must balance immediate crisis management with strategic objectives of creating sustainable competition against MTN’s dominant position.

The consolidation effort represents more than operational efficiency gains—it reflects fundamental concerns about market concentration in critical national infrastructure. Telecommunications networks support economic development, financial inclusion, and digital transformation initiatives that require competitive service providers.

Ghana’s telecommunications future now depends on the KPMG review outcomes and government willingness to implement comprehensive reforms addressing both immediate financial challenges and structural competitive imbalances. The success or failure of this consolidation effort will determine whether Ghana develops genuine telecommunications competition or accepts continued market dominance by a single operator.

The stakes extend beyond telecommunications to Ghana’s broader digital economy ambitions. Competitive infrastructure supports innovation, reduces costs, and improves service quality for consumers and businesses requiring reliable connectivity for economic participation and growth opportunities.