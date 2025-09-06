Ghana Gold Reserves Surge to Historic 36 Tonnes

Central bank’s domestic purchasing programme drives fourfold increase since 2023

Ghana has achieved a milestone in monetary policy by accumulating a record 36.02 tonnes of gold reserves by the end of August 2025, representing the highest level in the nation’s history and a dramatic fourfold increase from just two years ago.

The Bank of Ghana announced the achievement as part of its strategic diversification of foreign reserves, demonstrating the success of the domestic gold purchasing programme launched in May 2023. At the programme’s inception, Ghana’s gold reserves stood at just 8.78 tonnes, highlighting the remarkable pace of accumulation under the central bank’s new approach.

The trajectory of growth has been particularly impressive in recent months. Gold reserves reached 34.40 tonnes in July 2025, representing a 4.09% month-on-month increase from 32.99 tonnes in June, before climbing to the record 36.02 tonnes by August’s end.

This dramatic expansion reflects the Bank of Ghana’s systematic approach to reducing dependence on external foreign exchange markets while building economic resilience. The central bank has positioned gold stockpiling as a cornerstone strategy for safeguarding macroeconomic stability, improving the balance of payments, and creating buffers against global commodity price volatility and currency fluctuations.

The initiative has gained momentum throughout 2024 and 2025, with reserves growing from 25.97 tonnes in August 2024 to the current record level, representing a 39% increase within a single year. This acceleration demonstrates the central bank’s commitment to the programme despite global economic uncertainties.

Ghana’s strategic gold accumulation comes at a time when central banks worldwide are diversifying their reserve portfolios amid concerns about currency stability and geopolitical tensions. The country’s position as one of Africa’s leading gold producers provides natural advantages for implementing such a domestic purchasing strategy.

The economic implications extend beyond simple reserve diversification. The substantial gold stockpile strengthens the underlying value of Ghana’s currency, the cedi, while providing the central bank with additional tools for monetary policy implementation. The reserves also enhance the country’s creditworthiness and financial stability indicators in international markets.

Financial analysts view the achievement as positioning Ghana more favorably within the global gold economy, particularly given the country’s established mining infrastructure and production capabilities. The domestic purchasing programme allows Ghana to retain more of its gold production for national reserves rather than exporting all output for immediate foreign exchange earnings.

The success of the programme reflects broader economic strategy adjustments by Ghanaian authorities seeking to maximize benefits from the country’s natural resource endowments. By building substantial gold reserves, Ghana has created financial buffers that can be deployed during economic stress periods or used to support currency stability initiatives.

The central bank’s gold accumulation strategy aligns with global trends among emerging market central banks, which have increasingly turned to gold as a hedge against currency volatility and inflation pressures. Ghana’s rapid reserve building demonstrates the feasibility of domestic resource-based reserve enhancement for countries with significant mineral production.

Looking forward, the Bank of Ghana’s continued commitment to the domestic gold purchasing programme suggests that reserves could continue growing beyond the current record levels. The success of the initiative may influence other gold-producing nations to implement similar domestic accumulation strategies.

The achievement represents a significant shift in Ghana’s monetary policy approach, moving from traditional foreign currency-focused reserves toward a more diversified portfolio that leverages the country’s natural resource advantages. This strategic evolution positions Ghana’s central bank among the most proactive in Africa regarding reserve diversification and economic resilience building.