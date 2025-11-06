Ghana Gold Reserves Reached Historic High of 38 Tonnes

Ghana’s gold reserves have reached a new high, with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) holding 38.04 tonnes as of October 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen its foreign reserves and support the cedi.

The data, disclosed in market data released by BoG on November 5, 2025, represents an increase of more than 35 percent compared to the 28.1 tonnes recorded in October 2024. According to BoG, total gold holdings stood at 30.53 tonnes in December 2024, meaning about 7.51 tonnes have been added between January and October this year.

The central bank’s gold holdings have more than tripled from 8.78 tonnes in May 2023, representing an increase of approximately 264 percent over the two year period. By the middle of 2023, reserves had climbed to 10.01 tonnes, and by the end of that year, they had more than doubled to 19.50 tonnes.

The positive momentum continued into 2024, with gold holdings reaching 20.08 tonnes at the start of the year and rising to 23.38 tonnes by middle year. Through 2025, the trend remained steady as BoG began the year with 30.62 tonnes, increased to 30.81 tonnes in February, rose further to 31.01 tonnes in March, and climbed to 31.37 tonnes at the end of April.

The central bank has attributed the steady growth in its gold reserves to its Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, launched in June 2021. The initiative aims to strengthen Ghana’s reserve position by diversifying the central bank’s holdings through direct purchases of gold from local mining companies.

The programme also aims to support the local currency, the cedi, and reduce the country’s reliance on the US dollar. Governor of BoG, Dr. Johnson Asiama, in a recent interview with Joy Business, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to preserving and growing Ghana’s total international reserves, stating that this move should also go a long way in helping to firmly stabilize the cedi.

The rise aligns with the government’s GoldBod initiative, which formalizes gold buying and exports, particularly from small scale mining operations. GoldBod was established by former President John Dramani Mahama as part of his administration’s economic revitalization agenda, with creation of GoldBod being a key promise in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto.

The GoldBod’s key priorities include addressing the longstanding challenge of small scale miners’ limited access to financing, providing financial support that will empower them to upgrade their operations, allowing them to become more competitive and compliant with industry standards.

Ghana’s artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) production rose to 1.9 million ounces in 2024, contributing about 39 percent of the nation’s total gold output, while total gold production reached approximately 4.8 million ounces. Between February and May 2025 alone, GoldBod purchased and exported 41.5 tonnes of ASM gold, valued at about 4 billion US dollars.

The strong gold reserve position is expected to boost market confidence in the Ghana cedi, given its signaling effect and implications for the central bank’s ability to defend the local currency. Some market analysts have argued that Ghana’s relatively weak reserve position encouraged speculation against the cedi, while the current build up strengthens BoG’s hand in maintaining currency stability and curbing speculative activities in the foreign exchange market.

For importers, the reserves give the central bank more capacity to supply foreign currency during tight periods, helping to stabilize the cost of essentials like fuel, machinery and raw materials. The growing gold reserves have wide reaching effects, particularly for the cedi, which often experiences sharp swings but has shown signs of stability in recent months.

Global gold prices surged to a historic high of 4,000 US dollars per ounce on October 7, 2025, for the first time in history, driven by expectations of US interest rate cuts and heightened geopolitical tensions that boosted safe haven demand.

The central bank had previously raised concerns about Ghana’s low gold reserves and stressed the need to improve the situation to strengthen the country’s external position. While gold alone cannot solve structural fiscal challenges, the increase in reserves strengthens Ghana’s economic resilience and supports the cedi agenda, demonstrating a sustained, methodical approach to building gold as a core reserve asset.