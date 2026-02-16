Ghana Gold Board Suspends Three License Categories Ahead of Reforms

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has suspended acceptance of new applications for three categories of gold buying licenses with immediate effect as it prepares to implement regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s gold trading framework.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 16, 2026, management announced that the suspension applies to new applications for Tier 1, Tier 2 and Self Financing Aggregator licenses. The Aggregator License remains the only category currently open to new applicants during this interim period.

The Board clarified that applications submitted before the announcement date will continue to be processed. Management stated it would expedite the review of pending applications provided that applicants meet all regulatory requirements and have fulfilled necessary payment obligations.

According to the statement, the directive forms part of broader measures to facilitate impending changes to the national gold trading framework. The Board indicated that the forthcoming reforms are intended to enhance transparency, improve regulatory compliance and strengthen traceability within the gold buying ecosystem.

GoldBod reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with stakeholders across the value chain to develop a robust, accountable and internationally competitive trading regime that safeguards the national interest. The Board explained that the reforms are designed to ensure greater value retention from Ghana’s gold resources while aligning the sector with international best practices.

The suspension announcement follows recent enforcement actions by the Board against unlicensed operators in the gold trading and jewellery manufacturing sectors. Earlier this month, GoldBod deployed inspectors nationwide to ensure only licensed persons engage in jewellery manufacturing, gold fabrication and gold refining businesses.

The Board had previously directed all existing jewellery manufacturers, fabricators and gold refineries to regularize their operations by December 31, 2025, following a statement issued on October 22, 2025. Operating without a valid license constitutes an offense punishable under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

In a separate compliance exercise, GoldBod summoned six gold service providers to its head office on February 12, 2026, to ensure adherence to financial and operational requirements under Act 1140. The action was conducted pursuant to Section 43 of the legislation, which mandates the Board to monitor and enforce compliance within the gold trading sector.

Ghana’s gold sector has undergone significant scrutiny in recent years amid concerns over illegal mining activities and revenue leakages. The country produced a record six million ounces of gold in 2025, according to industry reports, making effective regulation increasingly critical to national economic interests.

Further updates on the reform process and the revised licensing framework are expected to be released in due course, the Board stated.