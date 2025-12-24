Ghana Gold Board Surpasses 100 Ton Export Target

The Ghana Gold Board has exceeded its 2025 small scale gold export target of 100 tons, generating more than $10 billion in foreign exchange for the country.

Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi announced the milestone achievement, describing it as unprecedented for Ghana’s economy. The target was surpassed on Monday, well ahead of the year’s end.

“Yesterday, the Ghana Gold Board surpassed its 2025 small-scale gold export target of 100 tons, generating over 10 billion dollars in foreign exchange for the country,” Gyamfi stated in a post on the Board’s official Facebook page.

The accomplishment marks a significant turnaround for Ghana’s small scale mining sector. The achievement reflects strengthened regulatory measures, improved collaboration across the value chain, and the commitment of small-scale miners operating within the formal system, according to officials.

The Ghana Gold Board, commonly known as GoldBod, is a statutory body under the Ministry of Finance established to regulate the buying, selling and export of gold within Ghana. The institution was created to ensure that gold produced locally is sold through formal channels, thereby protecting small scale miners and generating revenue for the government.

Ghana’s small scale mining sector has demonstrated remarkable growth throughout 2025. By August alone, Ghana’s gold exports had reached 66.7 tonnes valued at approximately $6 billion, already exceeding the total small scale gold export outturn for the entire year of 2024, which stood at 63 tonnes with a value of about $4.6 billion.

The Board monitors gold quality and weights, maintaining standards for both domestic and international trade. Since its establishment earlier this year, GoldBod has focused on formalizing the small scale mining sector, curbing smuggling and ensuring that Ghana receives full value for its gold resources.

Speaking at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference last month, Gyamfi revealed that artisanal and small scale mining alone produced 90 tons of gold, representing 53% of Ghana’s total gold export earnings and generating over $9 billion in foreign exchange. He noted that these gains had significantly boosted Ghana’s economic indicators, including a 35% appreciation of the cedi this year.

The foreign exchange inflows from the small scale mining sector are expected to strengthen national reserves, support local industries and contribute to economic stability. The achievement reinforces Ghana’s position as Africa’s leading gold producer and highlights the growing importance of responsibly managed small scale mining in national development.

Officials emphasized that the success demonstrates what can be achieved when regulatory bodies operate effectively and transparently. The Board has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting small scale miners with formalization, access to finance and environmentally responsible practices.

The milestone comes as Ghana continues implementing reforms to maximize benefits from its mineral resources while ensuring sustainable mining practices and environmental protection remain priorities.