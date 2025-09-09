Ghana Gold Board Supplies Nearly 100kg to Central Bank as Reserves Soar

The Ghana Gold Board has purchased and supplied nearly 100 kilograms of gold from seven large-scale mining companies to the Bank of Ghana, supporting a dramatic expansion of the country’s gold reserves that reached a record 36.02 tonnes in August 2025.

CEO Sammy Gyamfi announced the milestone during the maiden Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra, revealing that GoldBod bought 20 percent of gold outputs from participating large-scale mining companies to strengthen national reserves and support foreign exchange stability.

Ghana’s gold reserves have surged to 36.02 tonnes by August 2025, representing a dramatic increase from 8.78 tonnes recorded in May 2023—nearly a fourfold rise in less than two years.

The initiative forms part of GoldBod’s broader strategy to support reserve accumulation by the Bank of Ghana, ensuring critical foreign exchange and gold reserves are maintained for economic stability during challenging global conditions.

Gyamfi highlighted Ghana’s booming small-scale gold sector, which has exceeded last year’s total exports despite covering only eight months of 2025. “From January to August 2025 alone, small-scale gold exports have reached 66.7 tonnes, valued at approximately $6.3 billion, exceeding the total output of 2024, which stood at 63 tonnes worth $4.6 billion,” he stated.

Small-scale gold exports continue outperforming large-scale mining exports, which totaled 65.1 tonnes valued at approximately $5.6 billion over the same period. The unprecedented performance from small-scale miners has significantly strengthened Ghana’s foreign reserves and provided critical support for the cedi.

“These unprecedented inflows from the small-scale sector have significantly strengthened Ghana’s foreign reserves, improved our balance of payments, and provided critical support for the cedi,” Gyamfi emphasized, highlighting the importance of both mining sectors to Ghana’s economy.

The gold procurement program represents a strategic shift in Ghana’s monetary policy, with the Bank of Ghana increasingly turning to gold as a hedge against currency volatility and external economic shocks. As of the second quarter of 2025, Ghana’s official gold reserves stood at 32.99 tonnes, marking a historic high.

Ghana’s rapid gold reserve accumulation places the country among nations increasingly viewing gold as a strategic reserve asset amid global economic uncertainty. The central bank’s gold holdings have become a cornerstone of monetary stability, providing a buffer against external financial pressures.

GoldBod will begin refining gold locally from October 2025 as part of a new partnership with the Bank of Ghana and local refineries, further strengthening the domestic gold value chain and reducing reliance on external processing facilities.

The Mining and Minerals Convention showcased Ghana’s expanding role in global gold markets, with both large-scale and small-scale sectors contributing significantly to national revenue streams. Industry analysts project continued growth in Ghana’s gold exports, supported by favorable global prices and increased production capacity.

Ghana’s gold sector performance has provided crucial foreign exchange earnings during a challenging economic period, with mining revenues supporting the government’s fiscal position and helping stabilize the local currency against international pressures.

The Bank of Ghana’s gold acquisition strategy reflects broader trends among emerging market central banks, which have increased gold purchases as a hedge against dollar volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Ghana’s approach combines direct purchases from domestic producers with strategic reserve management.

Looking ahead, GoldBod expects continued collaboration with large-scale mining companies while supporting small-scale miners through improved regulatory frameworks and technical assistance programs. The dual-track approach aims to maximize gold production while ensuring environmental sustainability.

The success of Ghana’s gold reserve accumulation program demonstrates the potential for resource-rich African countries to leverage domestic production for monetary stability and economic resilience in an increasingly uncertain global environment.