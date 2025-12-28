Ghana Gold Board Faces Scrutiny Over Financial Sustainability Concerns

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is at the center of intense debate over its financial operations and risk management as the Bank of Ghana prepares to exit artisanal gold trading on January 1, 2026.

The controversy intensified following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Fifth Review report on Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility programme, which disclosed that operational costs from GoldBod and trading shortfalls drove losses under the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Gold for Reserves programme to US$214 million within the first nine months of 2025.

According to the Fund, the losses were largely driven by trading losses incurred under the artisanal and small scale mining doré gold transactions component of the programme, as well as off takers’ fees linked to GoldBod operations. The IMF noted that the large and increasing scale of the programme, notably since the creation of GoldBod, is a source of significant downside risks.

However, both GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana have strongly contested the IMF’s characterization of the losses. GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi stated that the Board has made no losses and is instead set to declare an income surplus of not less than GHS 600 million for 2025, based on unaudited financial statements.

Gyamfi clarified that GoldBod’s role in 2025 was limited to local purchasing, assaying and exporting gold on behalf of the Bank of Ghana. He emphasized that the selling or trading of gold to off takers lies exclusively in the domain of the central bank. He also dismissed claims about GoldBod off taker fees, stating that such fees do not exist under the artisanal and small scale mining gold trading programme.

The Bank of Ghana has described reported losses as speculative, arguing that its 2025 audited financial statements have not yet been published. The central bank maintains that the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) has been a policy tool that helped shore up Ghana’s international reserves, supported currency stability and enabled access to large volumes of foreign exchange without incurring new debt.

Financial analysts have offered a different perspective on how the losses emerged. Data tracked using official figures from the Bank of Ghana show that Ghana has historically sold its gold at a discount of three percent to five percent on the international market. In October 2025, for example, the average world price of gold was US$4,054 per ounce, yet Ghana realized about US$3,919 per ounce, representing a shortfall of roughly US$135 per ounce.

In practical terms, GoldBod buys gold from miners at the prevailing world market price but exports unrefined gold doré, which trades at a discount to account for refining, assay risk, transport and financing costs. This price difference alone generates a loss on each transaction. On top of this, the Bank pays GoldBod a 0.5 percent service fee and a 0.258 percent assay fee.

When GoldBod was established under Act 1140 in March 2025, its initial business model was to act as the sole buyer and exporter of gold from Ghana’s small scale mining sector, to be funded by a US$279 million revolving fund provided in the 2025 budget. However, by the end of September 2025, GoldBod had not received the budgeted funds and instead operated primarily as an intermediary, collecting funds for gold purchases conducted on behalf of the Bank of Ghana.

The structural challenges facing GoldBod underscore concerns among financial management experts about the need for robust risk mitigation frameworks. Observers note that while the initiative aims to centralize gold purchasing to curb smuggling and boost foreign exchange reserves, success depends on rigorous institutional integrity and proper financial safeguards.

Key recommendations from policy analysts include implementing digital traceability systems to ensure every gram of gold purchased from artisanal and small scale miners is accounted for, meeting international Anti Money Laundering and Environmental, Social and Governance standards. Ring fenced financing has also been proposed to protect the board from global gold price volatility and ensure funds are utilized efficiently.

Experts emphasize the importance of maintaining a hybrid market structure that allows the state to regulate and centralize exports without completely crowding out private sector players, thereby preserving healthy competition and market efficiency. A miner centric approach is also seen as critical to incentivizing formalization and making it more attractive for miners to sell to the state rather than through illicit informal channels.

The Bank of Ghana confirmed to Joy Business that in November 2025, Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama submitted a proposal to the Board to exit the artisanal and small scale gold mining segment under the DGPP, which was subsequently approved. The move aims to allow the central bank to focus on its core mandate of inflation targeting and price stability.

From January 2026, GoldBod will assume full responsibility for the artisanal and small scale gold trading programme. Under this new arrangement, GoldBod will be responsible for purchasing, trading and selling gold directly, with no fee obligations to the Bank of Ghana. The 2026 national budget has allocated resources to fully capitalize GoldBod for this expanded role.

Despite the controversies, GoldBod has reported significant achievements. The Board exceeded its 2025 small scale gold export target of 100 tons, generating over US$10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana. Officials attribute the success to effective collaboration with small scale miners, security agencies and international partners, as well as structured buying systems offering competitive prices and prompt payments.

The IMF has cautioned that losses from the domestic gold purchase programme should not be borne by the central bank indefinitely. As Ghana implements this major policy shift, stakeholders emphasize that disciplined execution, moving from policy theory to effective field operations, and maintaining institutional integrity will determine whether the gold drain is transformed into sustainable national gain.