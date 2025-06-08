Ghana Gold Board Deploys Aggregation System to Curb Smuggling

The Ghana Gold Board has implemented a nationwide gold aggregation system to combat smuggling in the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector.

Chief Executive Sammy Gyamfi confirmed the framework enhances traceability and mineral revenue collection.

“Effective aggregation networks now cover the country to collect nearly all ASM gold,” Gyamfi stated. He emphasized this addresses historical revenue losses and environmental risks from widespread smuggling.

The Board has tightened licensing requirements, mandating rigorous due diligence checks with the Bank of Ghana and Financial Intelligence Centre. “Companies must undergo Know Your Customer verification to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations,” Gyamfi explained.

These reforms aim to increase formal sector participation and restore investor confidence in Ghana’s gold supply chain. The measures may stimulate job creation while securing revenue from mineral exports.