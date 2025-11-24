Ghana Gold Board Backs National Galamsey Crackdown Operation

The Ghana Gold Board has formally declared support for renewed efforts to combat illegal mining, with Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi stating at the 2025 Dubai Precious Metals Conference that no volume of gold is worth a human life. The regulatory body has aligned with the National Anti Illegal Mining Operation Secretariat (NAIMOS) to deliver what officials describe as a fierce crackdown on illegal mining operations.

Gyamfi addressed industry leaders at the conference held at Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Hotel on Monday, November 24, delivering a detailed statement on Ghana’s transformation of its artisanal and small scale mining sector. He acknowledged the sector’s crucial contribution to Ghana’s economic recovery while emphasizing environmental costs cannot be ignored.

The CEO highlighted dire consequences of unregulated operations, specifically pollution of vital river bodies, destruction of forest reserves, and contamination of land with hazardous chemicals like mercury and excessive cyanide. He stressed these problems threaten national survival rather than representing abstract concerns.

The Artisanal and Small Scale Mining sector produced 90 tons of gold in 2025, representing 53 percent of Ghana’s total gold export earnings and generating over 9 billion United States dollars in foreign exchange. These gains significantly boosted economic indicators including a 35 percent cedi appreciation, a 2.1 billion dollar trade surplus, reduced inflation, and declining government debt servicing costs.

The Ghana Gold Board Act (Act 1140) mandates the organization to formalize ASM operations, enforce responsible sourcing, promote sustainability, and ensure legal compliance across the gold value chain. The Board will bring its regulatory power, licensing oversight, and sourcing verification tools to support NAIMOS in rooting out networks behind illegal mining.

Gyamfi noted the sector now supports over one million jobs but warned that illegal and unregulated mining continues to threaten rivers, forests, and public health. The partnership with NAIMOS aims to address these environmental challenges while preserving economic benefits from legitimate mining activities.

Ghana experienced devastating losses when numerous investment companies and financial institutions collapsed in recent years, eroding public confidence in formal economic structures. The resurgence of illegal mining operations threatens to further damage natural resources that communities depend on for agriculture and water supply.

The partnership is aimed at delivering a crackdown on all individuals and entities involved in illegal mining practices that threaten Ghana’s ecological integrity. Officials indicated enforcement would target both operators conducting illegal mining and those facilitating such activities through supply chains or protection arrangements.

Gyamfi used the global platform to urge developing countries to introduce necessary reforms, channel strategic investments into sustainable ASM, and enforce mining and sourcing regulations with severe punishment for culprits. He called on international bodies including the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Organisation for Economic Co operation and Development (OECD), and London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to partner with Ghana ensuring gold enters global supply chains ethically and responsibly.

Gyamfi pointed to longstanding discrepancies between Ghana’s official export figures and import data from destination countries, blaming gold smuggling and complicity of foreign buyers. He warned that buyers not purchasing from licensed large scale mines must buy only from the Ghana Gold Board or face classification as smugglers or abettors of smuggling.

Since its establishment in early 2025 under Act 1140, the Ghana Gold Board has introduced sweeping reforms including exclusive authority to assay, grade, value, purchase, and export ASM gold. The organization implemented a transparent pricing model for miners and licensed buyers while strengthening regulatory frameworks to curb smuggling.

Gyamfi announced that by 2026, the Gold Board will introduce a blockchain powered Track and Trace system to ensure full transparency and traceability of every gram of gold purchased. This technology aims to address concerns about untraceable gold entering international markets and limiting Ghana’s access to premium buyers.

Traceability will open access to premium buyers like LBMA refineries in Switzerland, allowing the country to earn more revenue, Gyamfi explained during a September interview. He noted Ghana’s small scale gold currently accesses only markets in Dubai, India, and Hong Kong due to traceability limitations.

The government plans investments in geological surveys, modern assay technology, and capacity building for miners. Initiatives such as the Mining Support Program and the Responsible Co operative Mining and Skills Development Program aim to improve recovery, modernize ASM, and reduce environmental impact.

Gyamfi reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to eliminating mercury and other harmful substances from ASM through modern processing technologies. The Gold Board is supporting transitions to safer extraction methods that protect both miners and surrounding communities from toxic chemical exposure.

The CEO has faced criticism from some quarters regarding the Gold Board’s relationship with illegal mining operations. Vice President of IMANI Africa Kofi Bentil alleged in October that 85 percent of Gold Board purchases originate from illegal mining, though Gyamfi categorically denied these claims.

Gyamfi insisted during a TV3 programme that the Gold Board adheres strictly to legal standards and only deals with licensed small scale miners. He clarified that the organization does not directly purchase gold from small scale miners but works through licensed private buyers operating within regulatory frameworks.

The reality is that gold will always find a market. Our responsibility is to ensure Ghana benefits from it through proper structures, and that is what the Gold Board is working to deliver, Gyamfi stated when discussing challenges of managing untraceable gold flows.

The government must confront policy questions about treating untraceable gold, with some arguing it should be rejected while others warn such action could fuel smuggling. The Gold Board’s approach emphasizes creating structures that channel gold through legitimate systems rather than attempting complete prohibition.

Gyamfi described ASM as not merely about mining gold but about uplifting communities and fostering sustainable livelihoods. He noted millions depend on the sector for income, dignity, and social inclusion, making it a vital pillar of national development.

The CEO dismissed notions that responsible mining and ASM cannot coexist, citing Chile as a model demonstrating the sector can thrive without harmful practices. He emphasized that operations can proceed without mercury, excessive cyanide, and other heavy metals by adopting safer alternatives.

Environmental advocates have documented severe damage to water bodies including the Pra, Ankobra, Birim, and Offin rivers caused by illegal mining activities. Communities downstream face challenges accessing clean water for drinking, cooking, and agriculture as sediment and chemical contamination render rivers unsafe.

Forest reserves including Atewa, Boinso, and Anhwiaso have experienced encroachment by illegal miners clearing vegetation and digging extensive pits. The destruction threatens biodiversity, disrupts watershed functions, and eliminates forest resources that communities traditionally relied upon for livelihoods.

Agricultural lands have become contaminated with mercury and other chemicals used in gold processing, making soil unsuitable for food production. Farming communities report declining crop yields and concerns about heavy metal accumulation in produce consumed locally or sold in markets.

Public health officials have raised alarms about mercury exposure risks for miners and nearby residents. The toxic substance can cause neurological damage, kidney problems, and developmental issues in children when absorbed through skin contact, inhalation, or consuming contaminated food and water.

The Gold Board’s collaboration with NAIMOS represents intensified government efforts following previous crackdowns that achieved limited long term success. Earlier operations temporarily disrupted illegal mining but activities often resumed after security forces withdrew from affected areas.

NAIMOS coordinates multiple agencies including the military, police, Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and Forestry Commission in anti illegal mining efforts. The secretariat aims to sustain pressure on operators while supporting communities transitioning to legitimate mining or alternative livelihoods.

Civil society organizations have called for prosecutions of individuals profiting from illegal mining rather than focusing enforcement solely on artisanal miners. Critics argue that politicians, traditional leaders, and businesspeople facilitating operations must face consequences for networks to be effectively dismantled.

The Gold Board emphasized its regulatory power would be leveraged to clean up the sector through systematic verification of gold sources. Officials indicated enhanced monitoring would make it increasingly difficult for illegally mined gold to enter legitimate supply chains without detection.

Gyamfi expressed hope that future generations would look back with gratitude at reforms being undertaken, stating they are shaping an industry where prosperity and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. He concluded with an appeal for global support for responsible ASM reforms in developing nations.