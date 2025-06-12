Ghana Gives Radio Stations 30-Day Grace Period to Comply With Regulations

Ghana’s Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George, has granted a 30-day reprieve to over 60 radio stations shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for regulatory violations. The decision follows a presidential intervention by John Dramani Mahama, who urged a balance between enforcement and media freedom.

The NCA’s crackdown targeted stations operating with expired licenses, unauthorized frequencies, and unpaid fees—part of what the regulator calls a broader audit of broadcasting compliance. President Mahama directed the Minister to temporarily restore operations while allowing stations to rectify their documentation, warning against actions that could limit media pluralism.

“While we support a vibrant media landscape, compliance with broadcasting laws remains non-negotiable,” Minister George told Parliament. He emphasized that the airwaves constitute a public resource requiring responsible management, not “lawlessness.” Six previously sanctioned stations were cited as examples of successful regularization.

Analysts view this as a test case for Ghana’s media governance, where regulatory enforcement often clashes with press freedom advocacy. The 30-day window offers a compromise, though observers note persistent non-compliance could trigger renewed sanctions. With Ghana’s media landscape among Africa’s most vibrant, the outcome may influence broadcasting regulation approaches across the region.