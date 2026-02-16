Ghana-Germany Trade Grows 23 Percent in 2025

Trade between Ghana and Germany recorded notable growth in the first nine months of 2025, reinforcing what the German Embassy in Accra described as a deepening economic partnership between the two countries.

According to figures released by the Embassy, German exports to Ghana rose 28.8 percent to €274.9 million from January to September 2025, compared with the same period in 2024. Ghana’s exports to Germany also increased 17.3 percent to €290.4 million, reflecting sustained momentum in bilateral commerce.

The Embassy noted that the upward trajectory highlights expanding opportunities for businesses on both sides and signals renewed dynamism in trade flows despite global economic uncertainties.

Cocoa remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s exports to Germany, accounting for a significant share of bilateral trade. Germany remains one of Europe’s key processing hubs for cocoa and chocolate products, making the commodity central to Ghana’s trade performance in the European market.

Beyond cocoa, trade between the two countries spans machinery, vehicles, chemical products and industrial equipment from Germany, alongside agricultural commodities and raw materials from Ghana. The data suggest a complementary trade structure, with opportunities for further value addition and diversification.

Earlier in 2025, German Ambassador to Ghana Daniel Krull announced that trade volume between the two countries reached €180.9 million in the first quarter alone, representing a 49 percent growth from the same period in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, trade totaled €127.7 million, with exports at €63.7 million and imports at €64.0 million, representing a 44 percent growth from 2023. Krull stated that trade volumes in recent years had ranged between €500 million and €700 million annually.

The German government reiterated its commitment to sustainable and mutually beneficial trade relations, emphasizing that commercial engagement should support economic growth, industrial development and shared prosperity.

In 2023, Germany’s imports from Ghana amounted to €241.3 million, while German exports to Ghana reached €251.6 million, according to the German Federal Foreign Office. Foodstuffs, machinery and chemical products were the most important exports from Germany to Ghana, while foodstuffs and raw materials comprised the main exports from Ghana to Germany.

The latest figures are expected to strengthen economic cooperation discussions between Accra and Berlin, particularly in areas such as green transition, manufacturing, vocational training and private sector development.

In December 2025, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) hosted the maiden German Ghana Business Dialogue in Accra, where Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Madjie outlined flagship programmes including the 24 Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, and the Big Push Agenda as central to government strategy to enhance productivity and strengthen Ghana’s industrial base.

Madjie stated that Ghana was undertaking significant reforms to improve the investment climate, including review of the GIPC Act, adjustments to minimum capital requirements and enhanced investor protection measures. He encouraged German businesses to explore opportunities in manufacturing, digital trade, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other priority sectors.

German Ambassador to Ghana Frederik Landshoeft stated in September 2025 that Ghana’s reform momentum, international recognition and opportunities for stronger ties provided the impetus for accelerated growth in bilateral relations.

Continued growth in trade with Germany presents opportunities for expanded market access, technology transfer and stronger investment partnerships, particularly within Ghana’s broader export diversification and industrialization agenda.

Germany is represented across multiple sectors in Ghana. The Friedrich Ebert Stiftung and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung maintain offices in the country. The Goethe Institut conducts cultural work in Accra and offers language classes, while the German business sector has maintained a Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Accra since 2011.

Germany Trade and Invest has had a representative in Accra since 2014, and the German Academic Exchange Service supports over 60 German Ghanaian university partnerships.

The German government is the biggest supporter of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, which trains personnel for peacekeeping missions of the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Ghana is a priority country for German development cooperation efforts. The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and German Investment and Development Company (DEG) all have offices in Accra.