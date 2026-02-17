Ghana-Germany Poultry Deal in Kpone Takes Aim at a US$400m Import Bill

A Ghanaian agribusiness firm and its German partner have launched two landmark facilities at Kpone-Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region, opening a new chapter in the country’s fight to cut an annual poultry import bill that is draining between 300 million and 400 million United States dollars from the economy each year.

Beacon Source and Services Limited and Germany’s Bostex Trading GmbH commissioned an expanded 3,000-tonne cold storage facility and broke ground for a poultry value addition and processing complex in a ceremony attended by government ministers, the German Ambassador to Ghana, and representatives of the German Chamber of Commerce. The Agriculture Minister, Eric Opoku, presided over both events.

Minister Opoku described the facilities as strategic investments in Ghana’s food security architecture and a strong vote of confidence in the country’s poultry sector, praising the Ghana-Germany partnership for its potential to facilitate technology transfer, adherence to international standards, and improved competitiveness. He called on financial institutions, development partners, and private investors to back similar initiatives nationwide.

Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Augustus Tanoh, pointed out that frozen poultry is the third highest food import into Ghana after cereals and animal offal, making the Beacon investment a direct strategic response to a well-documented structural weakness in the domestic supply chain.

The twin projects are anchored within the government’s Feed Ghana Programme and the Poultry Industry Revitalisation sub-programme, which targets structural challenges including high feed costs, weak value-chain coordination, limited access to quality day-old chicks, inadequate veterinary services, and insufficient processing and cold-chain infrastructure. The broader strategy links feed production, hatcheries, farming, processing, and cold storage into an integrated value chain aligned with the 24-Hour Economy framework.

Beacon Source and Services Limited Managing Director Fidelis Kpeglar said the expansion reflects a phased long-term vision, from value-added processing to product diversification and ultimately a fully integrated poultry and cold-chain hub. He noted that the partnership with Bostex GmbH, which financed Phase I of the cold storage facility and is supporting Phase II, has evolved from a conventional trading arrangement into a strategic collaboration built on shared long-term vision.

German Ambassador to Ghana Frederik Landshoft said the projects would strengthen Ghana’s resilience, reduce import dependence, and contribute to food security and economic sovereignty, describing the investment as closely aligned with Ghana’s agricultural and industrial priorities.

A national poultry sector masterplan, expected to be finalised in 2026, will serve as the broader policy roadmap to boost production, enhance competitiveness, reduce import reliance, and attract both public and private investment across the full poultry value chain.