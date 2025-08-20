Ghana Gas Vows to Finish Critical Plant Repairs Ahead of Schedule

The head of Ghana National Gas Company says major maintenance work at the country’s key Atuabo processing plant is progressing faster than expected.

Chief Executive Officer Judith Adjoba Blay promised the facility would resume operations within the ten-day window, possibly even sooner.

She made the commitment during a site visit by Energy Minister John Abu Jinapor on Wednesday. Blay confirmed technicians were handling complex tasks never before performed at the plant since it began operations. The scheduled shutdown started on August 11 to allow for comprehensive inspections and vital system upgrades.

This planned pause is meant to enhance the plant’s efficiency and long-term safety, not just fix immediate issues. While the temporary gas supply suspension may cause short-term power fluctuations, analysts agree the overhaul is essential for preventing more disruptive, unplanned outages in the future.

Minister Jinapor praised the team’s dedication, highlighting the plant’s critical role in powering homes and industries. As Ghana pushes toward its green transition goals, a reliable supply of affordable gas is more important than ever. The timely return of the Atuabo plant is a key step in that process.