Ghana Gas Shift Endorsed With Tariff Warning

A joint assessment by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and auditing firm KPMG has endorsed Ghana’s strategic transition from light crude oil to domestically produced natural gas for power generation, describing the move as a major opportunity to reduce costs and strengthen energy security.

The analysis cautioned that long-term success depends heavily on implementing transparent tariff-setting frameworks and adopting cost-reflective electricity tariffs across the sector. Without proper pricing structures, the report warned, potential gains could be undermined by recurring financial instability.

The shift toward natural gas, supported by rising production from the Offshore Cape Three Points, Jubilee and TEN fields, could significantly lower electricity generation costs. These findings align with the government’s 2026 budget announcement outlining plans to expand gas utilisation for power production.

The Finance Minister disclosed new infrastructure upgrades and fresh agreements with energy partners that will increase gas supply. These developments will support construction of a new 1,200-megawatt state-owned thermal power plant beginning in 2026.

While switching from crude oil to natural gas is projected to reduce generation costs by roughly 75 percent, the assessment stressed that savings must be carefully managed across the full electricity value chain. The financial health of the sector hinges on transparent tariff-setting and pricing that accurately reflects actual production, transmission, distribution and supply costs.

The report underscored the crucial role of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), urging the regulator to adopt pricing models that protect operational viability of key institutions. These include the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), and independent power producers. Cost-reflective tariffs would also help prevent excessive fiscal burdens on the national budget.

The government’s ongoing energy diversification efforts were noted as complementary steps toward achieving a resilient and sustainable energy mix. Feasibility studies for mini-hydroelectric dams on the Red Volta and several southern rivers represent additional initiatives in this direction.

However, the assessment warned that absence of cost-reflective tariffs could expose the power sector to recurring cycles of debt, liquidity constraints and underinvestment. These problems have previously destabilised the industry and threatened service delivery.

Strengthening transparency in tariff-setting would be essential for building public trust, the report added. Ensuring consumers understand and accept necessary price adjustments remains critical for sustainable sector reform.

The endorsement comes as Ghana seeks to optimise its energy mix while managing fiscal pressures. Natural gas offers lower generation costs compared to imported crude oil, potentially easing financial strain on power producers and reducing government subsidies.

The 1,200-megawatt thermal plant will significantly boost generation capacity when completed. Combined with increased domestic gas supply, the infrastructure represents a substantial shift in how Ghana produces electricity for industrial, commercial and residential consumers.